How much free speech is too much free speech?: Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle's remark on Charlie Kirk leaves internet divided

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AMERICAN STAND-UP COMEDIAN DAVE CHAPPELLE is under fire for his recent remarks about Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10, 2025. Chappelle, who is known for his stand-up gigs, movies, and comedy specials, faces heat after cracking a joke on Charlie Kirk, saying he feels better after Kirk’s assassination. His remark has sparked outrage across the internet.
While several users on social media claimed that the joke would mark the end of Dave Chappelle’s career, others, including Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, deemed the stand-up act “beyond disgusting.” According to reports, video clips from Chappelle’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City went viral on social media, triggering massive public outrage. The pixelated clip that went viral is from Chappelle’s Karmageddon tour, during which he expressed his feelings following Kirk’s assassination at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University in Utah, USA.
See Also: After Erika Kirk and Candace Owens’ “Productive” Meeting, Owens Was Found Beating Around the Bush When Piers Morgan Asked Who Murdered Charlie Kirk According to Her?
In the now viral video, the American comedian shared how it has become scary to be a public speaker before mentioning the late political commentator Charlie Kirk during his comedy skit. Chappelle continued, “Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better.” A huge gasp could be heard from the audience as Chappelle added, “I know I shouldn't say that, but it is just a feeling.”
According to multiple reports, Chappelle’s stand-up set was strictly a no-phone show, where audience members were required to lock their phones in secure pouches. Despite the strict policy, a clip from the show went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism over Chappelle’s remarks about Charlie Kirk. The video is dated November 7, 2026.
Several A-listers across various sectors have reacted to Dave Chappelle’s joke about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. While netizens called out Chappelle, some users even reshared Kirk’s old X post in which he defended the American comedian back in 2022.
Charlie Kirk’s widow and current TPUSA CEO, Erika Kirk, slammed Dave Chappelle on X for his crass joke about her late husband, who was assassinated. Calling out leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators, she wrote that laughing about a political assassination as if it were entertainment was “beyond disgusting.”
“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives,” wrote Erika Kirk.
Charlie Kirk was 31 years old when he died, leaving behind his four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son. The couple got married in 2021.
Erika Kirk further pointed out that “a culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together.” She also took a stand, writing that political violence should never be tolerated, excused, or celebrated.
Right-wing political commentator Benny Johnson shared Kirk’s old post on X, in which he defended an onstage attack on Dave Chappelle. He wrote, “After Charlie was murdered in an act of political violence himself, Chappelle is joking about it.”
See Also: Charlie Kirk’s assassination is the latest act of political violence in a febrile United States
In 2022, Chappelle was attacked onstage while performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The attacker later claimed that he found Chappelle’s jokes triggering, which led him to attack the comedian onstage. According to reports, Los Angeles County prosecutors decided not to charge the suspect, identified as Isaiah Lee.
Calling the decision “sinister and un-American,” Kirk wrote, “By refusing to charge the armed maniac…George Gascon is sending a clear message that public acts of political violence are justifiable—and even encouraged—against anyone who dares speak out against The Regime.”
Resharing Johnson’s post, billionaire businessman Elon Musk wrote, “Shame, shame, shame on Chappelle.”
Charlie Kirk was a prominent yet controversial political commentator and the face of America’s youth conservative movement. He founded TPUSA at the age of 18. He was shot in the neck on September 10, 2025, in front of an audience. He was shot by 23-year-old Tyler James Robinson, who was charged with aggravated murder and facing trial.
[Rh/VS/RS]
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