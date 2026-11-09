How much free speech is too much free speech?: Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle's remark on Charlie Kirk leaves internet divided

“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives,” wrote Erika Kirk.

Charlie Kirk was 31 years old when he died, leaving behind his four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son. The couple got married in 2021.

Erika Kirk further pointed out that “a culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together.” She also took a stand, writing that political violence should never be tolerated, excused, or celebrated.

Right-wing political commentator Benny Johnson shared Kirk’s old post on X, in which he defended an onstage attack on Dave Chappelle. He wrote, “After Charlie was murdered in an act of political violence himself, Chappelle is joking about it.”

See Also: Charlie Kirk’s assassination is the latest act of political violence in a febrile United States

When Charlie Kirk Defended Dave Chappelle

In 2022, Chappelle was attacked onstage while performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The attacker later claimed that he found Chappelle’s jokes triggering, which led him to attack the comedian onstage. According to reports, Los Angeles County prosecutors decided not to charge the suspect, identified as Isaiah Lee.

Calling the decision “sinister and un-American,” Kirk wrote, “By refusing to charge the armed maniac…George Gascon is sending a clear message that public acts of political violence are justifiable—and even encouraged—against anyone who dares speak out against The Regime.”

Resharing Johnson’s post, billionaire businessman Elon Musk wrote, “Shame, shame, shame on Chappelle.”

Charlie Kirk was a prominent yet controversial political commentator and the face of America’s youth conservative movement. He founded TPUSA at the age of 18. He was shot in the neck on September 10, 2025, in front of an audience. He was shot by 23-year-old Tyler James Robinson, who was charged with aggravated murder and facing trial.



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