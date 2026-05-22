Dogs Have Lived Alongside Human Since Millennia, But No Where They Are Treated More Scared Than Nepal, All About Kukur Tihar Festival

Kukur Tihar is one of the most unique and celebrated festivals of Nepal
Every year in Nepal, a day is dedicated to dogs, where people honour them for their loyalty
It’s a 5 long days festival in which Tihar was celebrated on the second day across different ethnicities
Kukur Tihar is considered as one of the most unique and celebrated festivals of Nepal, which appreciates the bond, loyalty and love of dogs. In simple words, it is a festival to celebrate the presence of dogs in the society. It’s a 5 long days festival in which Tihar was celebrated on the second day across different ethnicities. This is one of the most unique festivals of Nepal.
Every year in Nepal, a day is dedicated to dogs, where people honour them for their loyalty. Dogs were the centre of attraction. When the celebration begins, dogs are showered with lots of flowers, affection by their owners and everyone else. This beautiful yet different celebration is popularly known as the Kukur Tihar festival of Nepal.
Kukur Tihar is a dog festival, and this 5 days long Hindu festival is also known as Deepawali or the Festival of Lights. Each day of this unique festival is dedicated towards honouring different animals, deities, or relationships. Let us tell you the sequence of this festival.
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On day one, we have Kaag Tihar, which is basically worshipping crows, who are considered as the messengers of death. On the second day, there is Kukur Tihar, which is dedicated to worshipping dogs. On the third day, there is a Gai / Lakshmi Puja, in which people worship cows and Goddess Lakshmi. On the second last day of this festival Goru / Govardhan / Mha Puja, in which people worship oxygen as well as self-purification. On the closing day of Kukur Tihar, people celebrate the bond, love and affection between brothers and sisters.
1.Tilak Ritual: In the morning, there will be a puja in which all the dogs get a red tilak on their foreheads. This tilak is not placed for decoration but it is considered as the devotee of the divine.
2. Marigold Garlands: Around the dog’s neck, a mala (garland) is placed. Basically these flowers are used for their long-lasting freshness as well as auspicious colour. On this day, dogs roam everywhere with pride.
3. Grand Feast: This section is the best part of the celebration for dogs. This grand meal includes meat, milk, eggs and high-quality treats for these selfless creatures. If you are disrespectful towards them on this particular day, it is considered a sin.
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According to Hindu belief, dogs hold spiritual significance. It is said that dogs are associated with the god of death, Yama and are expected to guard the gates of the afterlife. Worshipping them on this particular day honours the god of death and it also expresses gratitude towards these generous and selfless creatures, who protect us without asking anything in return.
There is a popular story from Mahabharata which adds symbolism to this. In this story there was a time when the hero Yudhishthira was offered entry into heaven, he immediately refused to go without his loyal friend which was a dog. This beautiful tale reflects the values of faithfulness and moral integrity which is celebrated in Kukur Tihar.
In the year 2026, this festival is expected to commence on November 7, 2026 with Kaag Tihar to worship crows and will continue till November 11, 2026 which is Bhai Tika (particularly the celebration of brothers and sisters bond).
Kukur Tihar is not just a festival dedicated to dogs in Nepal but it shows how well connected the people of Nepal are, the divine trait of worshipping dogs, and the loyalty and selfless nature of dogs. It will be a life-changing experience for everyone.
[AV]
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