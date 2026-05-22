Dogs Have Lived Alongside Human Since Millennia, But No Where They Are Treated More Scared Than Nepal, All About Kukur Tihar Festival

Kukur Tihar is considered as one of the most unique and celebrated festivals of Nepal, which appreciates the bond, loyalty and love of dogs. In simple words, it is a festival to celebrate the presence of dogs in the society. It’s a 5 long days festival in which Tihar was celebrated on the second day across different ethnicities. This is one of the most unique festivals of Nepal.

Every year in Nepal, a day is dedicated to dogs, where people honour them for their loyalty. Dogs were the centre of attraction. When the celebration begins, dogs are showered with lots of flowers, affection by their owners and everyone else. This beautiful yet different celebration is popularly known as the Kukur Tihar festival of Nepal.

What is Kukur Tihar?

Kukur Tihar is a dog festival, and this 5 days long Hindu festival is also known as Deepawali or the Festival of Lights. Each day of this unique festival is dedicated towards honouring different animals, deities, or relationships. Let us tell you the sequence of this festival.

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On day one, we have Kaag Tihar, which is basically worshipping crows, who are considered as the messengers of death. On the second day, there is Kukur Tihar, which is dedicated to worshipping dogs. On the third day, there is a Gai / Lakshmi Puja, in which people worship cows and Goddess Lakshmi. On the second last day of this festival Goru / Govardhan / Mha Puja, in which people worship oxygen as well as self-purification. On the closing day of Kukur Tihar, people celebrate the bond, love and affection between brothers and sisters.

Kukur Tihar: A Grand Celebration

1.Tilak Ritual: In the morning, there will be a puja in which all the dogs get a red tilak on their foreheads. This tilak is not placed for decoration but it is considered as the devotee of the divine.