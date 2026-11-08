The Success of Tigers in Corbett Is Creating New Challenges for Villages Around the Reserve

But human lives have also been lost in the conflict with tigers. In the last 16 years, around 45 people have been killed in tiger attacks in the Corbett area, most of them while collecting fodder or firewood inside the forest.

The reported deaths include one in 2009, four in 2010, two in 2011, one in 2013, three in 2014, five in 2016, three in 2019, three in 2022, five in 2023, six in 2024 and four in 2025. Three more people were killed in tiger attacks in January and February 2026.

Those who survive such encounters also face the consequences. On June 16, a tiger attacked Uma Devi in Chopra village of the Ramnagar Forest Division when she went to a spring to fetch water, around 50 metres from her home. She survived after people raised an alarm but was injured.

On July 26, a tiger attacked Basanti Devi while she was cutting grass in Kunakhet, adjoining the Ramnagar Forest Division. She too was injured.

The landscape around the tiger

Wildlife expert Deep Rajwar says these incidents cannot be separated from what has happened in the landscape around Corbett.

He says that the tiger population is increasing, while the capacity of the forest remains limited. Tigers occupy territories, and when young animals are around three years old, they begin looking for territory of their own. Some are driven away by stronger animals and leave in search of space.

Abandoned domestic animals can then become easy prey. But Rajwar says that pressure on tigers does not come only from prey.

Dr Harendra Bargali, deputy director of the Corbett Foundation, says there has been an increase in hotels, tourism zones and traffic in areas adjoining the forests.

According to reports, more than 600 resorts have been built in villages adjoining the Corbett landscape, including Marchula, Kumeria and Mohan in Almora district, and Dhela, Sawalde, Semalkhalia, Himmatpur Dotiyaal, Chhoi, Bhalon, Patkot, Bailparao and Kyari in Ramnagar.

Many of these resorts can be reached by Public Works Department roads that pass through forests. The same land has become popular for weddings, where large functions, DJs and other sources of noise are present.