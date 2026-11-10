From a quiet life to the terror of armed gangs: The story of Haiti’s Kenscoff district

In the heights of Pétion-Ville, more than 1,500 metres above sea level, sits the municipality of Kenscoff. A rural area just 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) southeast of downtown Port-au-Prince, Kenscoff is an idyllic contradiction of sorts. Its breathtaking landscape is dominated by pine trees and mountain ridges, dotted with terraced gardens and agricultural fields that supply fruit, vegetables and flowers to Port-au-Prince markets, grocery chains and restaurants. Yet, because of its high elevation, it can also get very cold and foggy, with the sun often setting by five in the afternoon.

The majority of Kenscoff’s residents are peasant farmers, though some wealthy Haitians, craving more peace, quiet, and fresh air, have chosen to leave the nearby urban areas of Port-au-Prince and Pétion-Ville for the area’s pastoral charm and community spirit.

Kenscoff was famous for hosting recreational events where people would come to spend the day, eat fritay (fried foods), ride horses, and visit Fort Jacques, the area’s main historic site. Visitors would also frequent Ranch le Montcel — now temporarily closed (burned during gang violence in 2025) — and Chalet Le Refuge, a once popular recreational, social and dining centre, now also closed.

But that was a different Kenscoff, before armed gangs attacked the town in two deadly attacks this year — July 7–8 and August 23–24 — burning down houses, killing 164 people, and kidnapping and displacing others. Like many other regions in the country, the Kenscoff community suddenly turned from peaceful daily living into being held to ransom by criminal elements.

It all began about two years ago, when the area began to be disrupted by gangs’ attempts to invade the mountains and establish bases there, foiled by the vigilance of residents’ self-defence brigades, with the help of the Haitian police and army. Yet, every time these attacks occurred, several civilians would be killed, while others abandoned their homes, seeking refuge in the centre of Pétion-Ville, which was less exposed to gang violence.

According to a report by the National Human Rights Defense Network (RNDDH) on the two massacres, the apathy shown by the government and high-ranking security officials, despite warnings, contributed to the scale of the losses.

On September 18, close to a month after the second attack, lawyer, human rights activist and RNDDH Programme Director Rosy Auguste Ducéna detailed what happened during her appearance on the show Se Sa NOU VLE, hosted by Rudy Thomas Sanon on the Team Rudy Officiel YouTube channel.

For its investigation, she said, the RNDDH collected testimonies from various local authorities, including the interim mayor and his deputy chief of staff, the justice of the peace (District judge) and his deputy, the police chief, police officers, members of self-defence brigades, and about 100 victims and their relatives who managed to survive.