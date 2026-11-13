Exclusive: US-sanctioned Jinan Supercomputing Center still gets Nvidia AI products

However, availability in China’s general market does not allow for unrestricted sale to entities like the National Supercomputing Center Jinan.

Purchasing party identified by U.S. in 2021

The Shandong Computing Center was established in 1976 and is affiliated with Qilu University of Technology; the National Supercomputing Center Jinan was established in 2011, and both currently belong to the same institutional framework.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s entity list explicitly listed “Shandong Computing Center” as an alias for “National Supercomputing Center Jinan.” The center was placed on the list in April 2021, prior to the broad export restrictions on advanced computing chips to China that the U.S. began implementing in 2022.

The U.S. Department of Commerce stated at the time that seven Chinese supercomputing and chip institutions, including Jinan, Shenzhen, Wuxi, and Zhengzhou, had procured U.S.-origin items to support Chinese military units, military modernization, and weapons of mass destruction programs. The U.S. determined that these activities were contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.

After being added to the entity list, exporting, re-exporting, or transferring items subject to the U.S. Export Administration Regulations, or EAR, within China to the Jinan Center in principle requires a license from the U.S. Department of Commerce, and without a license, it is subject to a presumption of denial. These restrictions target specific transaction counterparties and are not limited to prohibiting high-end AI chips purchased by general Chinese customers.

Chris Tseng, an overseas researcher at Taiwan’s Research Institute for Democracy, Society and Emerging Technology, told RFA that items regulated under the U.S. Export Administration Regulations theoretically require review by the Bureau of Industry and Security, or BIS under the U.S. Department of Commerce whenever shipped to an entity on the entity list, even for items with looser control standards.

Tseng added that U.S. export controls travel with the item itself, so even if these two products were shipped to legitimate Chinese or third-country distributors, a license is still required to transfer them to a controlled entity like the Shandong Computing Center.

“The broader issue is that current controls still rely heavily on corporate self-compliance,” he said. “Whether it’s Nvidia tracking customers and end-users, or Chinese and other potential third-country distributors failing to comply with U.S. export rules upon transfer,” both present challenges.

Bloomberg News reported that in inventory verification reports submitted by Nvidia to the U.S. government, it was revealed that approximately 50,000 AI chips sold to Megaspeed were underreported. The uncounted chips were valued at billions of dollars, raising concerns that chips leaked illicitly into China via Southeast Asia.

Ties between the winning supplier and sanctioned distributor

The winning bidder in the deal in RFA’s investigation, Qiyuan Jiasu (Tianjin) Technology Co., Ltd., shares multiple noteworthy similarities with Sitonholy (Tianjin) Technology, a Chinese company that was once a major Nvidia partner and was later sanctioned by the U.S.

Radio Free Asia reviewed public data for both companies and found that they both describe themselves on their webpages as “a leading artificial intelligence infrastructure solution provider,” using identical text.

Both companies also set their production bases in Wuqing, Tianjin, and marketing offices in Shangdi, Beijing. The partner clients listed on both companies’ websites are also completely identical, including Tsinghua University, Peking University, Beijing Institute of Technology, as well as the CAS Institute of Computing Technology, Institute of Automation, Institute of Mechanics, Institute of Remote Sensing, and Institute of Information Engineering; even the phrasing and order listed by both companies are identical.

“Their business registration and website introductions are almost identical,” a commentator familiar with China’s AI industry told RFA in an interview, stating that this strongly raises suspicion that Qiyuan Jiasu might be a new entity taking over part of Sitonholy (Tianjin) Technology’s business after it was sanctioned by the US. “This is one company operating under two banners; Qiyuan Jiasu may be a new shell used after Sitonholy (Tianjin) Technology was placed on the Entity List.”

Public data shows that Sitonholy (Tianjin) Technology had been an NPN authorized partner of Nvidia since 2015 and was described as an Nvidia Elite Partner, DGX Series official authorized value-added reseller, and Tesla Series core partner. Reports from the Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area government in 2023 also confirmed its status as an Nvidia Elite Partner.

However, the U.S. Department of Commerce placed Sitonholy (Tianjin) Technology on the Entity List sanctions on April 11, 2024, citing that the company acquired US-origin items to support Chinese military modernization.

Li Houchen, a Japan-based current affairs and economic columnist, remarked during an interview that if Qiyuan Jiasu indeed inherited Sitonholy (Tianjin) Technology’s original operations, Nvidia would need to investigate the sales and ultimate flow of related products. However, current public information can only verify that the company profiles, client lists, and operational locations of the two companies overlap heavily, with no direct evidence yet proving both belong to the same ultimate beneficial ownership system.