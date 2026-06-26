Who Was Rattan Bai Jain the First Woman to Face Death Penalty in Independent India and Why is She Still The Only One Executed?

After her appeals and mercy petitions were rejected, Rattan Bai jain was executed on January 3, 1955, making it the first time a woman was executed in independent India. In official records she is still the only woman who faced judicial execution.

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Discrepancies in Recording Data in Early Independent India

According to the data collected by a National Law University report in 2020, India has carried out at least 720 executions since independence. The report claims that most of them were during the early years of independent India where the death penalty was used much more freely as opposed to modern times. The records obtained by People Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR) gives even more staggering number, reporting that 1,422 executions were carried out in 16 Indian states between 1953 and 1963 alone. Uttar Pradesh was on top of the list to carry out death sentences during this period.

However, the record keeping at all these different states was weak during the nascent period of independent India. Maybe that is the reason when the last National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data reported on the total executions since independence in 2004, it only recorded Dhananjoy Chatterjee as the 55th person to be officially executed. Modern India has used the penalty much more sparingly, reserved for only “rarest of rare” cases. Since 2000s there has been only eight judicial executions with the latest being in 2020, when four convicts of 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case were hanged.

According to Square Circle Clinic’s The Death Penalty in India: Annual Statistics Report, Indian sessions court sentenced 10 women to death in 2025, which is the highest number of female death convictions since 2016. On the other hand, 118 men were given death sentences in 2025. All the 10 women sentenced to death last year were charged of murder.

21 Women Currently on Death Row in India

Out of the 571 people currently sentenced for death in India in 2026, 21 are women. Their cases range from terrorism and serial bomb blasts to honour killings, child murders, family massacres, dowry deaths and robbery-related killings. According to a report by the Square Circle Clinic at NALSAR University, nine of these women are from Uttar Pradesh alone, which also has the highest number of death row prisoners in the country.

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Among them, the longest-serving inmates include Shabnam Ali, who has spent 15 years on death row after being convicted for murdering seven members of her family, and Fehmida Mohd Hanif Sayyed, convicted in the 2003 Mumbai serial blasts case, who has waited 16 years for the final outcome of her appeal. Four women have remained under a death sentence for more than a decade, while most others were sentenced between 2024 and 2025 and are still awaiting confirmation of their sentences by various High Courts or the Supreme Court.

The cases also reflect how rare it is for women to receive capital punishment. Most of the convicts have exhausted only part of the legal process, with appeals, reviews or mercy petitions still pending. Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S. Oka has also questioned the constitutional validity of the death penalty, while death penalty lawyer Yug Mohit Chaudhry has argued that the long years spent waiting for execution amount to psychological torment. Experts have further pointed to the severe mental health challenges and isolation faced by women on death row as their cases remain tied up in lengthy legal proceedings.