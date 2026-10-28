Bowen Wan parents file lawsuit against OpenAI

According to The New York Times, the lawsuit was filed by Qun Wan and Meiqin Xu over the death of their daughter, Bowen Wan. They alleged that ChatGPT encouraged her to reduce her medication and conceal the changes from her doctors. They also claimed that the GPT-4o model dismissed her concerns when she questioned its advice. The New York Times reported that she had expressed her concerns to the AI at least 158 times.

After lowering her medication dosage, Wan reportedly described confusion, memory gaps, and unusual sensations to the chatbot. These symptoms were similar to those she had experienced during previous seizures. However, ChatGPT allegedly assured her that these symptoms were occurring because her brain was adjusting to the new dosage.

A day before her death, Wan messaged ChatGPT about a headache that felt similar to pain associated with a fever. According to the lawsuit, GPT-4o told her that the symptoms were not dangerous and were part of the recovery process.

The Amazon techie was using the GPT-4o model, which OpenAI has described as an older version of ChatGPT. The company has said that newer versions are better at recognising users' situations and responding to their needs.

The older model had faced criticism for being overly agreeable to users. ChatGPT retired GPT-4o on February 13, 2026, reportedly just a day after Wan's death.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

[Rh/VP/HP]