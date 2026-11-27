This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.
By Alex Raufoglu
WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt all military aggression in Europe to pave the way for a Ukraine peace deal, even as Washington postpones a major overhaul of its military footprint on the Continent.
In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that during recent talks in China with Putin, he pressed the Russian leader to "pull back all military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly."
Describing the conflict as a "complete bloodbath" killing thousands monthly, Trump in the November 26 post struck a sharper tone toward Moscow just days after facing criticism for calling Putin "my friend."
Speaking to reporters and US service members later on November 26, Trump defended his shifting rhetoric as a pragmatic negotiating tactic while acknowledging he had discussed European force posture "at length" the previous night with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
"I’ve been very tough on Russia, but I want to make a deal," Trump said, arguing that personal rapport is essential where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin remain deadlocked.
Asked whether he would reduce the roughly 80,000 US troops stationed in Europe -- mostly in Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom -- Trump noted that while European allies initially "weren't very helpful" regarding Iran, recent progress on Greenland, increased NATO support in Iran, and alliance pledges to raise defense spending toward 5 percent and purchase 750 F-35 fighter jets "made me feel a little bit differently."
Meanwhile, US Deputy Ambassador to NATO Scott Oudkirk informed allied envoys during a closed-door meeting in Brussels this week that Washington will delay releasing its Europe force posture review past a provisional December 1 deadline, missing next week’s NATO foreign ministers' meeting.
Senior US officials, speaking to RFE/RL on November 26 on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the deliberations publicly, said the Pentagon is finalizing five distinct options -- each paired with a formal military assessment incorporating input from NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe -- that will soon reach Trump’s desk.
Officials could not say whether a final decision will be announced by the upcoming G20 summit in Florida, to which Trump said Putin is welcome to attend.
One primary factor behind the delay is that Washington is still evaluating offers from European allies to supply capabilities that could backfill existing US forces and equipment, according to NATO diplomats briefed on this week's Brussels meetings of NATO envoys."
As recently as last week in Brussels, US Deputy Defense Secretary Elbridge Colby expressed hope of meeting the December 1 target to deliver the final report to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, praising "enormous progress" by nations including Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Scandinavian states for "stepping up" on defense spending.
Colby has recently visited Romania, Poland, and Germany to lay the groundwork for the restructuring, which Hegseth launched in June to examine troop levels, basing rights, and overflight permissions as Washington pivots toward the Indo-Pacific and Western Hemisphere.
However, broader political and operational pressures have complicated the timeline. Allies had already anticipated a holdup amid political turbulence surrounding Hegseth following an unsuccessful congressional effort to oust him after the US midterm elections.
At the same time, ongoing US military operations against Iran and forthcoming negotiations with Russia over Ukraine have underscored the strategic complexity of altering Europe’s security architecture.
James Batchik, deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Europe Center, told RFE/RL that while the exact mix of bureaucratic, political, and operational drivers behind the delay remains unclear, the postponement does not alter the administration's core objective.
“I don't necessarily think that this delay changes the underlying structural change that the administration is looking to deliver on when it comes to European security," Batchik said. "The force posture review, I think, is really the operational translation of this concept of NATO's 3.0 that we're seeing.”
Batchik said Trump’s unpredictable decision-making style gives European capitals reason to remain cautious, pointing to ad hoc moves already under way -- such as the unreplaced removal of a US infantry brigade from Romania and the planned relocation of 5,000 troops from Germany to Poland.
Yet he added that US operations in Iran have simultaneously reminded Washington of its reliance on European bases and overflight rights, running counter to calls for a sweeping withdrawal.
"Europe should be watching these decisions closely and these five options," Batchik said, urging allies to continue translating higher defense budgets into concrete "strategic enablers" that Europe may soon have to provide for itself.
Even as Washington insists its commitment to European security remains intact, the prospect of a scaled-back US presence has fueled anxiety along NATO’s eastern flank regarding deterrence against Russia.
Tsiporah Fried, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, told RFE/RL that the central danger is a "mismatch between the pace of American reductions and Europe’s ability to replace the capabilities concerned." While European allies are increasing defense spending, Fried noted that converting funds into trained personnel, air defenses, and ammunition stockpiles takes years.
“American forces in Europe do not simply provide military assets: They anchor US involvement in the defense of the Continent from the outset, and their conventional presence contributes to the credibility of the American nuclear guarantee," Fried said. "It reinforces interoperability and ensures that the US commitment to European security is not simply political, but operational.”
Fried warned that Russia is already testing the alliance almost daily below the threshold of armed conflict, citing recent Russian airspace violations in Poland during Exercise Koalicja -- a drill bringing together European forces preparing for a potential mission in Ukraine -- as a deliberate provocation.
"Moscow is testing allied resolve, cooperation, and resilience in real time. It will judge NATO not by future spending commitments, but by the forces, capabilities, and readiness it can deploy today," she said.
Rather than focusing strictly on overall troop numbers, Fried argued that allies must scrutinize which specific capabilities remain and where they are stationed -- particularly hard-to-replace assets like intelligence, air defense, logistics, and rapid reinforcement infrastructure. A limited drawdown paired with a geographic shift from Germany toward eastern allies like Poland could actually strengthen NATO if sequenced properly, she added.
“The postponement of its initial deadline gives Washington and its allies additional time to assess the alternatives, their military implications, and the pace at which Europeans can assume additional responsibilities," Fried said. "This is an opportunity to ensure that the transition is based on operational realities rather than simply political or numerical objectives.”
Next week’s NATO foreign ministerial meeting in Brussels is expected to provide allied diplomats with an early opportunity to discuss the review's trajectory, even without formal proposals on the table.
[Wc/HP]
Suggested Reading: