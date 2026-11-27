WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt all military aggression in Europe to pave the way for a Ukraine peace deal, even as Washington postpones a major overhaul of its military footprint on the Continent.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that during recent talks in China with Putin, he pressed the Russian leader to "pull back all military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly."

Describing the conflict as a "complete bloodbath" killing thousands monthly, Trump in the November 26 post struck a sharper tone toward Moscow just days after facing criticism for calling Putin "my friend."

Speaking to reporters and US service members later on November 26, Trump defended his shifting rhetoric as a pragmatic negotiating tactic while acknowledging he had discussed European force posture "at length" the previous night with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"I’ve been very tough on Russia, but I want to make a deal," Trump said, arguing that personal rapport is essential where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin remain deadlocked.

Asked whether he would reduce the roughly 80,000 US troops stationed in Europe -- mostly in Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom -- Trump noted that while European allies initially "weren't very helpful" regarding Iran, recent progress on Greenland, increased NATO support in Iran, and alliance pledges to raise defense spending toward 5 percent and purchase 750 F-35 fighter jets "made me feel a little bit differently."

Meanwhile, US Deputy Ambassador to NATO Scott Oudkirk informed allied envoys during a closed-door meeting in Brussels this week that Washington will delay releasing its Europe force posture review past a provisional December 1 deadline, missing next week’s NATO foreign ministers' meeting.

Senior US officials, speaking to RFE/RL on November 26 on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the deliberations publicly, said the Pentagon is finalizing five distinct options -- each paired with a formal military assessment incorporating input from NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe -- that will soon reach Trump’s desk.

Officials could not say whether a final decision will be announced by the upcoming G20 summit in Florida, to which Trump said Putin is welcome to attend.