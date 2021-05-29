Saturday, May 29, 2021
Amidst The Pandemic The Behavior Of Dating Is Rapidly Evolving

The majority of people wouldn't continue the conversation with the person who is vaccine-hesitant

The behavior of dating is growing. Pixabay

The second wave of the pandemic appears to be more scary and deadly. While the nation grapples as the situation is serious, the vaccination drive is in full swing. Amidst all that’s happening around, the behavior of daters is rapidly evolving. Though dating continues uninterrupted, daters’ priorities have changed, they now have a new set of concerns.

Dating is well and alive! However, there has been much development around how people want to date (real-world or virtual), intimacy in the current situation, dating options in the current situation, and so on. India’s leading dating platform QuackQuack has shared some key insights into daters’ behavior during uncertain times.

The report reveals users’ opinions on 2 key parameters — dating a person who is not vaccinated and major concerns while dating during present circumstances. The responses are categorized gender-wise, age-wise as well as location-wise. The three age groups are 18-20, 21-30, and 31 and above.

dating
Dating continues uninterrupted, daters’ priorities have changed. Pixabay

Eighty percent of people in the age group 31 and above feel inoculation as a prerequisite in their date. Likewise, the majority 70 percent of people in the age group 18-30 consider meeting their date only after getting the job and wouldn’t risk during the second wave. On the other hand, 30 percent of people age 18-30 wouldn’t necessarily consider vaccination and would take other safety precautions while meeting. In fact, the majority of people wouldn’t continue the conversation with the person who is vaccine-hesitant and would cut off the conversation smoothly. A very few of them would be ok to have a conversation with anti-vaccinators considering it as an individual choice.

ALSO READ: Navigate The New Rules Of Dating In 2021

When asked about the preferences around first date experience, the majority 57 percent in the age group 18 and above said they want their first date to be virtual as they wouldn’t want to risk it. On the other hand, 43 percent of people age 18 and above are in old school, would want to meet in person by following safety precautions. Surprisingly, the majority 61 percent from smaller cities/towns, and 54 percent of people from top cities understand the risk of meeting and prefer their first date to be virtual over meeting in person.

Speaking about the survey report, Ravi Mittal, Founder, and CEO of Quack Quack said, “In addition to several effects of the second wave of Covid-19, it has had a significant impact on daters as well who are now more concerned than ever. Both males and females want their date to be vaccinated and would not risk their health during the second wave. Likewise, the survey report has many interesting insights,” he added. (IANS/AD)

