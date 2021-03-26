Friday, March 26, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business finance An Initiative To Seek Ideas For Rebooting Indian Economy
BusinessfinanceLead Story

An Initiative To Seek Ideas For Rebooting Indian Economy

This initiative aims at holistically looking at select areas of the economy which can create a lighthouse effect and accelerate the pace of growth for the country

0
Indian economy
An initiative to grow Indian economy. Unsplash

Think Change Forum, an independent think tank dedicated to seeking solutions for navigating the post-pandemic world, today announced a new initiative aimed at bringing together some of the most reputed thinkers for developing new ideas to reboot the Indian economy.

Called, ‘Ideas for Rebooting Indian Economy in the Post Pandemic World’, this initiative aims at holistically looking at select areas of the economy which can create a lighthouse effect and accelerate the pace of growth for the country.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The world is still recovering from the aftermaths of the Covid pandemic. It will take an entire decade for Governments across the world to succeed in rebuilding their economies to the desired levels. India however is positioned at an opportune fulcrum, to seize a larger role in this redevelopment, provided it takes the right steps quickly. It is in this context that the Forum’s dialogue series aims to focus on specific areas which can have a catalyzing effect on the overall economy.

Indian economy
The Forum’s dialogue series aims to focus on specific areas which can have a catalyzing effect on the overall economy. Unsplash

The first event of the series was a high-powered panel discussion based on analyst and commentator Sanjaya Baru’s discourse, ‘The Secession of the Successful’. The inaugural webinar, which included scholars such as Baru, economist and NIPFP professor, Ila Patnaik; International Relations expert Amitabh Mattoo; and, the noted historian of science Deepak Kumar, dwelled on the issue of the flight of talent and wealth capital out of India and how this challenge needs to be tackled. The speakers were unanimous in their opinion that arresting the outflow of both these types of capital was absolutely necessary to realize the dream of a self-reliant or ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

ALSO READ: Indian Job Economy Gearing Up For an Uptick in Hiring: Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey

The thrust of the deliberations centered around two key issues. One, the wealthy, intellectual, human resource flight from India to the nearby as well as the traditionally ‘advanced’ nations, and Two, the money capital flight by way of non-residents and tax-haven seekers who are happy to stay abroad while investing or working in India. The classical drain of resources, especially humans, was due to poverty and lack of opportunities here. Today, well to do, educated individuals have no qualms un-packing and leaving for greener pastures. The peculiar issue of HNW Indians going in for dual-passports and investing outside India for better returns was also highlighted. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleSocial Media Can Adversely Affect Our Mental Health Without Us Even Realizing
Next articleCelebrate Holi In The Land Of Krishna

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Celebrate Holi In The Land Of Krishna

NewsGram Desk - 0
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of India's most important festivals, during which the entire country rejoices in the joys...
Read more
Lead Story

Social Media Can Adversely Affect Our Mental Health Without Us Even Realizing

NewsGram Desk - 0
The increased use of social media signifies that people today are more connected than we have ever been in the history of time. While...
Read more
Health & Fitness

X-rays With AI Could Be A Leading-Edge Diagnostic Tool For Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that X-rays could be a leading-edge diagnostic tool for Covid-19 patients with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI)....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Celebrate Holi In The Land Of Krishna

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of India's most important festivals, during which the entire country rejoices in the joys...
Read more

An Initiative To Seek Ideas For Rebooting Indian Economy

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Think Change Forum, an independent think tank dedicated to seeking solutions for navigating the post-pandemic world, today announced a new initiative aimed at bringing...
Read more

Social Media Can Adversely Affect Our Mental Health Without Us Even Realizing

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The increased use of social media signifies that people today are more connected than we have ever been in the history of time. While...
Read more

X-rays With AI Could Be A Leading-Edge Diagnostic Tool For Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that X-rays could be a leading-edge diagnostic tool for Covid-19 patients with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI)....
Read more

Yes, Your Second-Hand Car Needs Insurance. Here’s WHY

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Chola MS A common myth about owning second-hand cars is that you don’t have to insure them. Many new car owners are moving towards...
Read more

SYPWAI Platform – There Is A Place For Everyone Who Wants To Teach AI

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Evelina Brown SYPWAI has focused not on its expansion, but the development of companies as well AI introduction drives business growth and revenue by creating...
Read more

12 Most Prominent Reasons Why You Should Prefer To Buy USD

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Akash Sharma Foreign banks, as well as countries, actually have an inevitable demand for dollars for the purpose of international trading. Here we are...
Read more

History Dishtory: Adventures And Recipes From The Past

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Have you ever wondered what the first meal was on the Moon or the last one on the Titanic? Was a stuffed turkey actually...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 소개 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
in sink disposal unit on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리 카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://centrovisitatorredeiguardiani.com/ on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
e-office software free download on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 톡 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
forex trade on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
free download dhoom 2 full movie on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada