Tollywood actor Sudheer Varma commits suicide

Young Tollywood actor Sudheer Varma, who featured in films like "Kundanapu Bomma" and "Second Hand", died by suicide on Monday.

Varma, who had consumed poison on January 18, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. He was 33.

The reason for the actor's extreme step is not known but it is believed that he was depressed over not getting good roles.