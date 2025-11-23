Six Dead, Several Injured in Road Accidents Across Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam, Nov 23 (IANS) Six people were killed and 16 others injured in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Four people were killed and six others injured when a Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) rammed into a stationary truck in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accident occurred on the national highway near Yetturallapadu village in Kotabommali mandal.

According to police, the vehicle carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh rammed into the stationary truck from behind.

Police and the patrolling staff of the highway rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations.

The pilgrims were heading to the Srisailam temple for darshan.

The deceased were identified as Vijay Singh Tomar (65), Singh Pawar (60), Kusal Singh (62) and Santoshi Bai (62).