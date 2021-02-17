Thursday, February 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Android 12 May Bring Face-Based Auto-Rotate Feature
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Android 12 May Bring Face-Based Auto-Rotate Feature

Android 12 double-tap feature would include the ability to adjust the sensitivity to only recognize 'firm' taps

0
Android 12
Android 12 that will automatically rotate the display based on a user's face. Pixabay

Google is reportedly planning to roll out a feature for its Pixel smartphones in the Android 12 that will automatically rotate the display based on a user’s face. The face-based version of Auto-Rotate to Pixel phones will use the front-facing camera to check if anyone is looking at the screen. If it detects that someone is indeed looking at the screen then it will try to determine in which way their head is turned, reports 9to5Google.

It is possible that this face-based version of Auto-Rotate could launch as a broader Android 12 feature, but for now, it will be exclusively for Pixel phones. Android 12’s developer preview release is expected to be released on February 19, while its public release is expected in early September.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

As usual, Google Pixel owners will likely be among the first to receive updates to Google’s latest software. Google is also planning to add double-tap gesture support for Pixel phones with Android 12. The double-tap could allow Pixel users to summon Google Assistant, it could also be used for different tasks such as dismissing a timer or snoozing an alarm.

ALSO READ: Androids To Get New Tab Grouping

Android 12 double-tap feature would include the ability to adjust the sensitivity to only recognize ‘firm’ taps. Users can also use the gesture to take a screenshot, pause or resume media playback, open the recent apps view, and open the notification panel. (IANS)

Previous articlePsychotherapy To Be Beneficial For People Suffering From Panic Disorder
Next articleStudy: Cybercriminals Targeting Web Applications On Automated Tools

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Indian Dilemma About The Cryptocurrency

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian government is planning to ban all operations of cryptocurrencies in the country, except for a state-backed digital currency. The ban will be...
Read more
Business

Report: Indian Gaming Industry Sees Strong Hiring Gains

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian gaming industry is witnessing a spike in hiring activity and in January, both gaming sector job postings and searches were up 13...
Read more
Environment

IBM Announced To Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030

NewsGram Desk - 0
Tech giant IBM has announced that it will achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, by prioritizing actual reductions in its emissions, energy efficiency...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Indian Dilemma About The Cryptocurrency

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian government is planning to ban all operations of cryptocurrencies in the country, except for a state-backed digital currency. The ban will be...
Read more

Report: Indian Gaming Industry Sees Strong Hiring Gains

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian gaming industry is witnessing a spike in hiring activity and in January, both gaming sector job postings and searches were up 13...
Read more

IBM Announced To Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Tech giant IBM has announced that it will achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, by prioritizing actual reductions in its emissions, energy efficiency...
Read more

“Theatres Will Survive as We Need Collective Experience”, Says Filmmaker Nitya Mehra

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Nitya Mehra made her debut with the 2016 Bollywood feature film Baar Baar Dekho. The film starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra was...
Read more

Achint Kaur Opens up on Making Negative Characters Human and Real

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Achint Kaur has opened up on her preparation for a negative character in the second season of the web-show Jamai 2.0. Please Follow NewsGram...
Read more

Study: Pregnant Women Appeared To Be At A Higher Risk Of Covid-19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pregnant women appeared to be at a higher risk of catching Covid-19 infection, as per a new study conducted in the US. The study,...
Read more

Study: Cybercriminals Targeting Web Applications On Automated Tools

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Cybercriminals targeting web applications have grown more reliant on automated tools as nearly 20 percent of the attacks detected were fuzzing attacks, trying to...
Read more

Android 12 May Bring Face-Based Auto-Rotate Feature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly planning to roll out a feature for its Pixel smartphones in the Android 12 that will automatically rotate the display based...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

iphone tips on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
AdultFrienedFinder login on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Tania Gonzalez on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
internet on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
solar company malaysia on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Couple Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Jamey Riemer on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
brujos que te ayuden gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Custom Hot Tub Cover on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
casas en venta que acepten credito infonavit en Tijuana on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada