Monday, February 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Androids To Get New Tab Grouping
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Androids To Get New Tab Grouping

Google announces new updates to get rid of the vertical tab arrangements in android systems to facilitate a full wide-screen view according to 9to5 Google and these tabs would be significantly smaller than the previous one

0
tab
Google announces new updates for Android. Pixabay

Google has started rolling out a new update that features a new interface for switching tabs, and a new tab grouping feature to help organize open web pages for Android app.

According to 9to5Google, Chrome’s new grid layout replaces the vertically arranged list of cards that nearly spanned the entire width of your screen. Each one is now significantly smaller.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Like before, the favicon, page name, and close button appear at the top, while you can still swipe left/right to dismiss. A small tweak sees a “New Tab” label in the top-left corner, the report said.

tabs
Android users can now group tabs in a new update. Pixabay

On most phones, there are six tabs at a time before having to scroll. As a result of this layout, Incognito sites no longer appear next to the list of regular ones. There’s instead a switcher at the top to access that grid view, it added.

This new view allows Google to bring Tab Groups to Android.

From the grid, users can drag and drop one page on top of another to form a grouping.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Exam DP-200: Implementing An Azure Data Solution

Another creation method is opening the overflow menu and selecting “Group tabs,” while long-pressing any link provides a new “Open in a new tab in group” option.

The features started rolling out last week, they don’t appear to be available for every Chrome user just yet, the report said. (IANS)

Previous articleNykaa Naturals Introduces Natural Hair Products
Next articlePolicy Decisions To Be Made Available In Local Language

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Policy Decisions To Be Made Available In Local Language

NewsGram Desk - 0
 The government on Monday announced the National Language Translation Mission (NTLM) to make governance-and-policy-related knowledge available in major Indian languages. The announcement is important to...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Nykaa Naturals Introduces Natural Hair Products

NewsGram Desk - 0
A hair care routine is as important as your skincare routine. It goes through a lot during the day keeping in mind the kind...
Read more
India

Supreme Court Tries To Regulate Fake News In Social Media

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Supreme Court on Monday sought reply from the Centre on a plea seeking law to regulate social media platforms such as Facebook and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Policy Decisions To Be Made Available In Local Language

India NewsGram Desk - 0
 The government on Monday announced the National Language Translation Mission (NTLM) to make governance-and-policy-related knowledge available in major Indian languages. The announcement is important to...
Read more

Androids To Get New Tab Grouping

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has started rolling out a new update that features a new interface for switching tabs, and a new tab grouping feature to help...
Read more

Nykaa Naturals Introduces Natural Hair Products

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
A hair care routine is as important as your skincare routine. It goes through a lot during the day keeping in mind the kind...
Read more

Supreme Court Tries To Regulate Fake News In Social Media

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Supreme Court on Monday sought reply from the Centre on a plea seeking law to regulate social media platforms such as Facebook and...
Read more

The New Budget Hailed By IT Leaders

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Top IT industry leaders on Monday hailed the budget's thrust on domestic manufacturing, incentivising digital transformation and helping Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)...
Read more

Tea industry in India may benefit from Union Budget 2021

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The Tea Association of India (TAI), the apex body of tea garden owners, is optimistic about the Budget proposals. It said the emphasis on the...
Read more

Difficult to narrate a story within 5 minutes and make it sensible than in a 2-hour film: Himansh Kohli

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Himansh Kohli will soon be seen in the new music video Main jis din bhula doon, says being in front of the camera...
Read more

Increased Allocation, New Schemes For Health Sector in Union Budget 2021-22

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Leading health sector players on Monday hailed the Union Budget 2021-22 for increased allocation to the sector and new schemes. Healthcare providers welcomed the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://esport-awg.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
크레이지슬롯 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://secretcinema.no on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kgf 2 trailer release date on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
skanck on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
سعرالذهب في سوريا on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
HCG Injections on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
frolep rotrem on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada