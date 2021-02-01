Androids To Get New Tab Grouping

Google has started rolling out a new update that features a new interface for switching tabs, and a new tab grouping feature to help organize open web pages for Android app.

According to 9to5Google, Chrome’s new grid layout replaces the vertically arranged list of cards that nearly spanned the entire width of your screen. Each one is now significantly smaller.

Like before, the favicon, page name, and close button appear at the top, while you can still swipe left/right to dismiss. A small tweak sees a “New Tab” label in the top-left corner, the report said.

On most phones, there are six tabs at a time before having to scroll. As a result of this layout, Incognito sites no longer appear next to the list of regular ones. There’s instead a switcher at the top to access that grid view, it added.

This new view allows Google to bring Tab Groups to Android.

From the grid, users can drag and drop one page on top of another to form a grouping.

Another creation method is opening the overflow menu and selecting “Group tabs,” while long-pressing any link provides a new “Open in a new tab in group” option.

The features started rolling out last week, they don’t appear to be available for every Chrome user just yet, the report said. (IANS)