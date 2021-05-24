Android 12 Release Date, Features, And Much More

By Tech Roidex

Google has released the beta version of Android version 12.0. These latest updates are available for the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, and the Samsung Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8 Plus and some of the phones won’t get those updates till yet google launched android 12 on 18 February 2021.

So, have you tested out Google’s latest features?

Furthermore, those interested in testing the new Google Services app should visit Google Play and install it on their device as this is what is responsible for the temporary rebooting issues the Samsung users are experiencing.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

What are the notable features of this update?

1. System Improvements

As expected, the device owners are going to enjoy a plethora of new software updates as well as security patches.

Google has released two new security updates and a fix for the Android app crash bug.

Additionally, the apps such as Android Pay, Assistant, and the Gboard are getting a lot of new features and upgrades.

2. New Languages

Google has released new languages for the devices having the respective languages installed on them. Currently, the language used by users includes Latin (26 languages), French (30 languages), German (33 languages), Spanish (34 languages), Korean (31 languages), Japanese (40 languages), Chinese (50 languages), and Hindi (45 languages).

Moreover, Google has decided to add Russian as a new language for this year’s update. We can’t wait to see which other languages Google is going to introduce this year.

3. Chrome 69

A more practical version of the Chrome browser will be ready for the early adopters of the update.

The new version of the browser features a redesigned Incognito tab, improved by-referring features, enhanced browser speed, and better integration with extensions.

4. Autofill API

Google has decided to bring the Autofill API for Android to devices running Android 9 Pie.

So, when you use any form of password or another security key, your data will be saved. All of this is possible through the Autofill API.

5. New Notifications

The new version of the Android app has an improved way to notify the users about your emails and messages.

When you open the new notification, you can now have more control over how the message icons are displayed. The new notifications will be built-in directly from the app icon itself.

Google has taken the decision to streamline the notifications so that they will be easier to view. All the notifications on the notifications tab will now appear in a single row.

Moreover, there will be a three-dot menu button at the top right corner of the notification to jump directly to the full notification.

Also, Google has made it possible for developers to incorporate notifications directly into their apps. They are required to have the OMS API version 2.0 or later for this purpose.

6. Redesigned Google Search

Google has rolled out a redesigned Google search bar. The search bar has been given a dark background with multiple colors.

You can drag and drop this new bar on top of your default search bar to instantly create a new customized search bar.

7. Adaptive icons

The Adaptive Icons have been redesigned as well. Not only have the icons been redrawn, but they are now animated to match the changes in the device’s clock.

8. Enhanced Data Saver

In Android Pie, Google has provided a new feature that will help you to save data while using the Internet. This feature is called Data Saver.

There is a new Data Saver Settings option for the users to download apps that offer Data Saver functionality.

9. Notification dots

Google has redesigned the notifications and added new colors for them. The dots present in the notification area now have different colors as well.

10. Smart text selection

Google has improved the “Smart text selection” in Android Pie. This new feature will suggest relevant actions or actions like re-type a word or open a new app when you swipe between two similar words.

11. Easier screenshot editing

Google has added a new feature to the Android Pie that allows the users to save a screenshot and edit it easily.

When you use the screenshot editing feature, you will be able to select an area and share the screenshot within a second.

ALSO READ: Android 12 May Bring Face-Based Auto-Rotate Feature

Final Lines

Google has made several major updates in Android 12. The new version of the operating system will be launched as the second major update of 2021.

We hope you like this overview of Android 12 beta, if you want to read more about the latest Android Tip, tricks, and News, Just visit https://apkshelf.com/

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence, promotes some commercial links.)