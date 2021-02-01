Microsoft Exam DP-200: Implementing An Azure Data Solution

BY DAMAIN PETER

Certification: Microsoft Certified Azure Data Engineer Associate

UPDATES ANNOUNCED ON 24th November 2020

Microsoft offers you a wide range of certifications to express your skill level in Azure. These certifications are offered at Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced levels. One of the most sought certification at the intermediate level is Microsoft Certified Azure Data Engineer Associate. It is very suitable for Data Engineers who are trying to excel at an intermediate level of their professional career. The ideal candidate should either be having a practical background in the Azure environment or they can be an enthusiast considering adopting this career and is already Microsoft Certified in Azure Fundamentals.

This certification comprises of two exams

1: DP-200: Implementing an Azure Data Solution

2: DP-201: Designing an Azure Data Solution

In this article, we will discuss DP-200: Implementing an Azure Data Solution and the new updates related to this exam.

Who are Data Engineers?

Data Engineers design and implement the management, monitoring, security, and privacy of data using the full stack of data services.

Who Are Azure Data Engineers?

Azure Data Engineers design and implement the management, monitoring, security, and privacy of data using the full stack of Azure data services to satisfy business needs.

Who Should Take This Exam?

Candidates for this exam are Microsoft Azure data engineers who collaborate with business stakeholders to identify and meet the data requirements to implement data solutions that use Azure data services.

Azure data engineers are responsible for data-related implementation tasks that include provisioning data storage services, ingesting streaming and batch data, transforming data, implementing security requirements, implementing data retention policies, identifying performance bottlenecks, and accessing external data sources.

Candidates for this exam must be able to implement data solutions that use the following Azure services: Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Synapse Analytics (formerly Azure SQL DW), Azure Data Factory, Azure Stream Analytics, Azure Databricks, and Azure Blob storage.

What Does This Exam Measure?

This exam measures your ability to accomplish the following technical tasks: implement data storage solutions; manage and develop data processing; and monitor and optimize data solutions.

What are The Changes Made in the Update of 24th November 2020?

Exam Guide for DP-200: Implementing an Azure Data Solution is updated with the changes made on 24th November 2020/

In the Audience Profile section following changes are made.

Azure SQL Database and Azure Data Lake Storage are removed from the services required by the candidate to implement data solutions in Azure that use the following Azure

services: Azure Cosmos DB, Azure SQL Database, Azure Synapse Analytics (formerly Azure SQLDW), Azure Data Lake Storage, Azure Data Factory, Azure Stream Analytics, Azure Databricks, and Azure Blob storage.

The new text is as follows:

Candidates for this exam must be able to implement data solutions that use the following Azure

services: Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Synapse Analytics (formerly Azure SQL DW), Azure Data

Factory, Azure Stream Analytics, Azure Databricks, and Azure Blob storage.

The Monitor and Optimize Data Solutions section under the Skill Measured heading has the following three changes.

Sources are replaced by the Stores under the Monitor data storage heading.

Previous:

Monitor relational and non-relational data sources

Updated:

Monitor relational and non-relational data stores

Data Lake Storage is replaced with Data Lake Storage Gen2

Previous:

Implement Data Lake Storage monitoring

Updated:

Implement Data Lake Storage Gen2 monitoring

Under the heading Optimize of Azure data solutions following changes are made:

Data Lake Storage is replaced with Data Lake Storage Gen2.

Previous:

Optimize Data Lake Storage

Updated:

Optimize Data Lake Storage Gen2

Earning The Microsoft Certified Azure Data Engineer Associate Certification

To earn the Microsoft Certified Azure Data Engineer Associate certification you need to pass the following two exams:

DP-200 Implementing an Azure Data Solution

DP-201 Designing an Azure Data Solution

Both of these exams are designed for people with hands-on experience and thorough knowledge of designing and Implementing Azure Data Solutions.

Preparing For The DP-200 Exam

There are two ways to prepare for the DP-200 exam dumps. One is to prepare for free by accessing online videos, tutorials, and guides, but this needs you to be possessing a thorough knowledge of Azure Data Solutions as well as the opportunity to practically implement the same. Additionally, the free resources have limitations and they are not updated frequently. So for most of the candidates, it cannot help them in full to earn the certification.

The other way is to access the paid resources offered by different vendors. These resources are updated, to the point and are more object-oriented through practical approaches like practice tests, braindumps, and professionally designed study guides.

Microsoft offers you multiple options to prepare for the DP-200 Implementing an Azure Data Solution exam. These include both paid and free resources. Free resources include online training through multiple modules. Paid resources include instructor-led training sessions and labs. These sessions are supported by official practice tests and publications by Microsoft press. The registration fee amounts to a few thousand dollars per course.

As Microsoft’s official training resources are expensive and are not affordable by the majority of the candidates, many other companies in the market offer the training for DP-200 Implementing an Azure Data Solution for more affordable and competitive fees. DumspTool is one of these companies which offers training for DP-200 Implementing an Azure Data Solution for a competitive price. DumpsTool offers an innovative pathway to ensure success in the DP-200 exam. DumpsTool’s material for the DP-200 exam includes Study Guides, Exam Dumps, Practice Question Answers in PDF, and a Testing Engine.

Through intensive individual support and guidance as well as plenty of downloadable material for the DP-200 Microsoft exam, DumpsTool makes it easy to get sure success in the exam for an affordable price. DumpsTool offers a money-back guarantee against their training which reflects their confidence in the quality of their training material. There are many other companies in the market which offer reasonably priced training for IT Certifications. Candidates can easily choose the most suitable solution for them by comparing the study material and success rates. In other words, we can say that now it is easier to get success in DP-200 Implementing an Azure Data Solution exam with more options available than before.

