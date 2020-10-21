Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Aparshakti Khurana: It Was An Amazing Experience To Eat At ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’

He is so cute! His smile is worth a million dollars," -Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana
"It was an amazing experience to eat at Baba ka dhaba."- Aparshakti Khurana. Twitter

Actor Aparshakti Khurana on Tuesday paid a visit to Baba ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar, days after the heartbreaking story of the elder couple running the eatery, who have struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic, went viral.

“It was an amazing experience to eat at Baba ka Dhaba. Baba was happily feeding everyone. He is so pure. People were blessing him a lot. I had a matar paneer there and it was so tasty. Baba’s reaction was amazing. He is so cute! His smile is worth a million dollars,” Aparshakti told IANS.

Aparshakti also requested people to “eat” and spend quality time with Baba and his wife rather than donate money”.

Aparshakti Khurana
Aparshakti Khurana also requested people to “eat” and spend quality time with Baba and his wife rather than donate money”. Twitter

“I don’t believe too much in charity. Honestly speaking, I went there to eat and meet Baba. I would also request other people to visit Baba ka Dhaba to eat there rather than just donate money. Those people love to earn money through hard work — that’s what Baba said,” he added.

On October 7, YouTube blogger Gaurav Wasan had shared the video clip of the elderly couple running the small Dhaba, showcasing their plight.

“80-year-old couple selling best matar paneer. Inhe Hamari help ki bahut zarurat he,” Was a captioned the Instagram video.

Soon, #BabaKaDhaba started trending, with social media users including celebrities sharing the video on their accounts.

Aparshakti Khurana even took to Instagram and shared a picture of him posing with Baba and Gaurav.

Aparshakti Khurana also shared that the two young boys come every day to help the 80-year-old Baba and his wife in tackling the crowd and make the working process easy. (IANS)

