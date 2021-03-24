Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Apple Extends Free Educational Services For Teachers
BusinessLead StoryScience & Technology

Apple Extends Free Educational Services For Teachers

The new 'Apple Teacher Portfolio' helps build educators' confidence in reimagining their lessons

Apple
Educators can enhance their work with engaging everyday lessons for students, using apps like Keynote, GarageBand, and iMovie. Pexels

With the aim to bring creativity to every lesson and subject, Apple Tuesday launched a new self-paced professional learning offering — Apple Teacher Portfolio — to help teachers.

Apple Teacher Portfolio is a new recognition badge that educators can earn through Apple Teacher Learning Center, the self-paced professional learning platform.

The free offering helps educators make the most of Apple technology through each phase of their lesson planning to help students activate prior knowledge, explore a topic more deeply, and apply to understand.

Apple
The company is providing updates across its Schoolwork and Classroom apps and the popular Everyone Can Create curriculum. Pexels

“To support schools in getting the most from Apple products, we developed professional learning as an essential part of our education offering,” Susan Prescott, Apple’s VP of Worldwide Developer Relations and Product Marketing for Enterprise and Education, said in a statement.

“The new ‘Apple Teacher Portfolio’ helps build educators’ confidence in reimagining their lessons and recognizes them for the great work they do every day,” Prescott added.

With 21 templates and lesson ideas inspired by the Everyone Can Create project guides, educators can enhance their work with engaging everyday lessons for students, using apps like Keynote, GarageBand, and iMovie.

For educators, the new portfolio becomes a compilation of their most creative and engaging lessons, a body of work ready to share with leadership and peers, the company said.

The company also said that it is providing updates across its Schoolwork and Classroom apps and the popular Everyone Can Create curriculum, which takes advantage of the latest features of iPad and Apple apps.

The new versions of both Schoolwork and Classroom are available in beta now through AppleSeed for IT and the Everyone Can Create guides are updated and available as a free download on Apple Books. (IANS/KB)

