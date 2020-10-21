Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Apple Releases IOS 14.1 Updates Supporting Bug Fixes
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Apple Releases IOS 14.1 Updates Supporting Bug Fixes

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are expected to ship running iOS 14.1

0
apple iOS 14.1
Apple iOS 14.1 now has updates with better support. Pixabay

Apple has released the iOS 14.1 as well as iPadOS 14.1 updates with support for the latest devices and some bug fixes.

The update can be downloaded on compatible iPhones starting from the iPhone 6s. Those who haven’t been notified about the update can manually check by going to Settings, then General and Software Update.

iOS 14.1 introduces a number of bug fixes. It addresses a major problem that caused some emails to be sent from the wrong alias, fixes an issue that could cause widgets and icons to show up in the wrong size, the company said in a release note.

The update also adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in Photos on the iPhone 8 and later, and improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points.

apple iOS 14.1
The update also adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in Photos. Pixels

In addition to 10-bit HDR support, iOS 14.1 also addresses several issues where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app, fixes an issue that could prevent zeros from appearing in the calculator, and more.

ALSO READ: IBM Revenue Declines For 3 Straight Quarters

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are expected to ship running iOS 14.1, or at least pop up an update notification for it as soon as you set them up.

Apple is also testing out updates for iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1, and tvOS 14.2 with developers. (IANS)

Previous articleFacebook Files Lawsuits Against Four Individuals
Next articleKartik Aryan To Walk Virtual Runway In Lakme Fashion Week

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

The 21-Day Immunity Plan To Follow: Book Review

NewsGram Desk - 0
With 80 percent of chronic disease attributable to lifestyle and linked environmental factors and within the lifestyle hierarchy, poor diet being the most important...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Tattoos May Impair Natural Sweating and Cause Overheat of Body

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that tattoos may impair natural sweating, potentially causing the body to overheat if the tattoos cover a large area of the...
Read more
Business

Amazon Allowing Work From Home Untill June 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is allowing its corporate employees to avail of the work from home option, if their roles permit, till June 2021. Amazon had earlier said...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The 21-Day Immunity Plan To Follow: Book Review

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With 80 percent of chronic disease attributable to lifestyle and linked environmental factors and within the lifestyle hierarchy, poor diet being the most important...
Read more

Tattoos May Impair Natural Sweating and Cause Overheat of Body

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that tattoos may impair natural sweating, potentially causing the body to overheat if the tattoos cover a large area of the...
Read more

Amazon Allowing Work From Home Untill June 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is allowing its corporate employees to avail of the work from home option, if their roles permit, till June 2021. Amazon had earlier said...
Read more

Netflix Has Much Work to Do in Indian Market

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Content streaming giant Netflix which reported slow growth in its third-quarter (July-September period) despite the social distancing times admitted that it has much work...
Read more

Aparshakti Khurana: It Was An Amazing Experience To Eat At ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Aparshakti Khurana on Tuesday paid a visit to Baba ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar, days after the heartbreaking story of the elder couple...
Read more

Kartik Aryan To Walk Virtual Runway In Lakme Fashion Week

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan will be seen walking a virtual runway for designer Manish Malhotra at the first digital Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) edition...
Read more

Apple Releases IOS 14.1 Updates Supporting Bug Fixes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Apple has released the iOS 14.1 as well as iPadOS 14.1 updates with support for the latest devices and some bug fixes. The update can...
Read more

Facebook Files Lawsuits Against Four Individuals

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has filed lawsuits against four individuals who provided services intended to artificially inflate likes and followers of Instagram accounts, a practice known as...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada