Small Wonder: The Ukrainian Sculptor Having An Outsized Impact On Budapest

Recently, Kolodko's work has touched on political themes that have rubbed some people the wrong way. In 2019 Kolodko made a sculpture of a Soviet ushanka cap atop the kind of pillow that bears Hungary's Holy Crown. After placing the monument near a controversial Soviet War Memorial, a politician, apparently misreading Kolodko's statement, smashed the artwork with an ax and tossed it into the Danube.

In place of the destroyed ushanka monument, Kolodko placed an ax atop a velvet pillow (above) to commemorate the unusual political vandalism."I can't not do it," Kolodko said of the political art that costs him money and time. But he says although he has several ideas for new war-themed pieces, the people of Budapest "need a break, they can't be given a new sculpture every day." Kolodko added: "My followers don't love my war work -- they love the themes that are very Hungarian, that give them a connection to their past. These are monuments to their childhoods, and to mine, too. "In 2022 a tour based around the sculptures was launched. A spokesman for the company behind the "hidden mini-statues" tour told RFE/RL it mainly attracted Western tourists, whereas locals tend to prefer hunting out the statuettes themselves on weekend walks. Inside Kolodko's studio, what may be the next guerrilla mini-statue to appear on Budapest's streets sits awaiting its final touches. The artist asked that photos not be shared of the artwork, but its depiction of two beloved children's characters -- one British, one Russian -- is likely to be popular with both carefree children and well-read politicos. (RFE/PG)