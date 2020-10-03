Saturday, October 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Ashtottaram 18: OM TATTVAMASIBHŨMYAI NAMAH
Lead StoryOpinionReligion

Ashtottaram 18: OM TATTVAMASIBHŨMYAI NAMAH

One of the four Mahavakyas is Tatvamasi

0
The Mahavakyas are
In later Sanskrit usage, the term mahāvākya came to mean "discourse". Pinterest

By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti

The Mahavakyas are “The Great Sayings” of the Upanishads, as characterized by the Advaita … In later Sanskrit usage, the term mahāvākya came to mean “discourse”, and specifically, discourse on a philosophically lofty topic. One of the four Mahavakyas is Tatvamasi. Tat Tvam Asi means- Tat means You. Tvam means GOD, and Asi means are. Meaning, ‘you are god.’ (meaning- you are the part of god).

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Ashtottaram 18

 18) OṀ TATTVAMASIBHŨMYAI NAMAH:

              OṀ (AUM)-TATT-VA-MA-SI-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA

                  ॐ तत्त्वमसितत्त्वभूम्यै नमः

       (Tattvamasi: You are that, equating the Self with Brahman)  

You happened to be the one you were looking for all along’ is the meaning of tattvamasi. Tattvamasi is described in Chāndogyopaniṣhad and Sāmavedasaṃhitam. Even though it sounds so simple, lifelong learning from the Vedas and Upaniṣhads may not be enough to understand the deeper spiritual meaning of this statement. It is a mahāvākyam (great declaration). Just like looking for your spectacles everywhere not realizing that they have been on your fore-head all along, the God you are looking for happens to be yourself.

The Mahavakyas are "The Great Sayings" of the Upanishads, as characterized by the Advaita
Albert Einstein’s famous equation E=mc2 changed the world for good and it’s just three alphabets and one number. Pinterest

Tat means- that (the Parabrahman you are looking for), tvam means-you and, asi means-are (or happen to be). We all know that Nobel Prize recipient and physicist Albert Einstein’s famous equation E=mc2 changed the world for good and it’s just three alphabets and one number. Similarly this mahāvākyam carries life changing spiritual meaning in terms of self knowledge that leads to liberation from saṃsāra (the cycle of birth and death). This statement reveals that the eternal soul (ātman) which is self- manifested and self-effulgent, which is Brahman, happens to be none other than your-self. It is the root cause of everything.

Also Read: Earth Lost 10%-60% of its Atmosphere to Moon: Study

Separate from the three bodies (gross, subtle and causal); apart from the five sheaths of the body (panchakośās); and the witness of the three states (alert, sleep and dream states); Ātman (Self) is Satchidānanda (existence, awareness and bliss), which is Brahman. It is present in all three spheres of time-past, present and future. And the Vedas and Upanishads unequivocally declare that you are that (tattvamasi).

The land from which ancient rishis declared- ‘you are that‘ is Taṫṫvamasi Bhūmi’.

***

Previous articleEarth Lost 10%-60% of its Atmosphere to Moon: Study
Next articleMajor Contributors to Stress and Effective Strategies to Overcome Them

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

BP Drug May Decrease Death Risk for Influenza, Pneumonia Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that drugs to lower the blood pressure of the type 'ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers' reduce the mortality rate...
Read more
Entertainment

Kirti Kulhari Reiterates the Importance of Exercising & Health in Life

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari reiterates the importance of exercising and health in life, in her latest social media post. A new Instagram video captures Kirti doing...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Researchers Find Possible Effective Way of Treating Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major finding, researchers have discovered that an effective way of treating the coronavirus behind the 2003 SARS epidemic also works on the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

BP Drug May Decrease Death Risk for Influenza, Pneumonia Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that drugs to lower the blood pressure of the type 'ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers' reduce the mortality rate...
Read more

Kirti Kulhari Reiterates the Importance of Exercising & Health in Life

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari reiterates the importance of exercising and health in life, in her latest social media post. A new Instagram video captures Kirti doing...
Read more

Researchers Find Possible Effective Way of Treating Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major finding, researchers have discovered that an effective way of treating the coronavirus behind the 2003 SARS epidemic also works on the...
Read more

Practice of Writing by Hand To Make Kids ‘Truly Smart’

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As kids get glued to various types of screens during digital learning, researchers now emphasize that children must receive at least a minimum of...
Read more

Costume Jewelry is Always Bling and Not Junk!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUJATA ASSOMULL  It has always bothered me when women refer to their costumes or high fashion jewelry pieces as "junk". Style icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's...
Read more

I’ve Stopped Trying Hard to Fit in, Says Ileana D’Cruz

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Ileana D'Cruz has made a candid confession on social media, with a monochrome picture she posted on Instagram where she strikes a pose...
Read more

Sensor that Rapidly Detects COVID by the US Researcher

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a ray of hope to identify asymptomatic people, researchers in the US have developed a new test with a low-cost sensor that may...
Read more

Global Warming Affecting Nights More than Days: Research

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Global warming is affecting daytime and night-time temperatures differently - and greater night-time warming is more common than greater daytime warming worldwide, shows new...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada