Ashtottaram 20: OṀ SADĀCHĀRABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Sadāchāra is generally defined as the āchāra or conduct of śiṣhtās or satpuruṣhās (good persons)

By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti

It is very difficult to practice sanctities at all times but our ancient seers and sages focused and practiced good conduct to show as an example to the rest of the world.

Ashtottaram 20

20) OṀ SADĀCHĀRABHŨMYAI NAMAH:

                    OṀ (AUM) –SA-DAA-CHAA-RA-BHOO-MYAI—

NA-MA-HA

ॐ सदाचारभूम्यै नमः                         

        (Sadāchāra: Good conduct, good behavior)

Sadāchāram means good conduct, behavior and response to the world. Dharma (righteousness) is the principal basis of Hinduism. The entire value system depends on it. The four sources of dharma are: Vedas (Śrutis); smritis (secondary scriptures not opposed to the Vedas); sadāchāra (conduct of good people); and ātmanahpriyam (what is sanctioned by one’s pure conscience).

Sadāchāram means good conduct, behavior and response to the world. Unsplash

Sadāchāra is generally defined as the āchāra or conduct of śiṣhtās or satpuruṣhās (good persons). These satpuruṣhās have purified themselves by practicing the virtues ordained in the holy texts and by eschewing the ariṣhad.vargās (the six enemies of human beings- lust, anger, greed, delusion, ego, and jealousy). Whenever there is doubt about one’s conduct in a particular situation, one should look at the conduct of these satpuruṣhās and follow them, says Taittirīya Upanishad. Manusmriti, a reference text on the rules of conduct, addresses the behavior, conduct, and virtues that are not only considered ethical and moral to the human race but also for society at large. It explains the benefits of good conduct and warns of the down fall of humanity if these rules are broken.

The dharma śhāstrās mainly talk about three: āchārās (practice of sanctities), vyavahārah (conduct); and prāyaśchitta (expiation, a firm resolve). Our ṛishis claim that dharma has its roots in the āchārās. In the Anuśhāsana Parvam chapter of the Mahābhārata, it was said that āchāraprabhavo dharmah, meaning- dharma comes from āchāra.  Performing daily rituals like bath, cleanliness, worshipping the Sun God at dawn, japa, deity worship, etc without fail is called sadāchāra sampannās.

Our land is the ‘Sadāchāra Bhūmi’, where daily rituals are still performed by many Hindus.

***

