Japan announces big military push

Japan becomes 3rd-biggest military spender



Unthinkable under past administrations, the rapid arming of Japan, which already hosts US forces, including a carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary force, has the backing of most voters, according to opinion polls. Some surveys put support as high as 70 per cent of voters.



Kishida's plan will double defence outlays to about 2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) over the next five years, and increase the defence ministry's share to about one-10th of all public spending.



It will also make Japan the world's third-biggest military spender after the US and China, based on current budgets.



The five-year spending roadmap did not come with a detailed plan for how Kishida's administration would pay for it, as ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers continue to discuss whether to raise taxes or borrow money.



Having seen Russia's and Ukraine's enormous expenditure of munitions and material, the Japanese government is focused on buying munitions, spare parts, and other equipment that the Japanese forces will need if a conflict breaks out in the next few years. In addition, Japan will acquire new capabilities, such as long-range missiles that can strike enemy missiles on the launchpad, and it will invest in future high-tech capabilities in realms such as cyber and space. In toto, Japan's armed forces will fast become much more formidable in the near future.



In fact, Japan becomes the second country after Germany to give up its post-WW II stance on being a military power, in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. But the notable point is that in both cases the US has welcomed the decision of both the governments, as it will translate in big business for its armaments industry.



In reality the Japanese decision may lead to an end to the ear of non-alignment and efforts to establish world peace sans armaments. (KB/IANS)