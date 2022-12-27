All for father-in-law in Bangladesh!

But Hossain wants to maintain the secular veneer to make the Islamist alliance more acceptable to the West. In this image projection exercise, his daughter's marriage to a British-born activist has been very useful. Bergman, with ambitions resembling former US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, plays his role faithfully.

His closeness to the US deep state has not only got him a fat fund from the National Endowment of Democracy to run an "independent" media outlet NetraNews but also secured a Human Rights Council chairmanship (for the Iran Committee) for his wife Sarah Hossain.

NetraNews has played to the task assigned by NED which mobilizes budgets for media and other social platforms involved in US regime change operations, as detailed by Jeff Richelson of the US Intelligence Community). It has unleashed a fierce smear campaign against the Sheikh Hasina government that the US wants to bring down and even targeted the PM's family.

NetraNews is also at the forefront of a scare campaign by spreading fake news-- it predicted the death of millions during Covid and it is now predicting a Sri Lanka-type economic collapse. These stories are to create a mass upsurge by peddling fuelling public apprehensions based on unfounded claims that NetraNews never bothers to verify or vouch for.

Bergman is aided by his Bangladeshi sidekick Tasneem Khalil who basks in the glory of importance managed by David's 'deep state' connections.

One recent such brazen case of advocacy by Khalil, who is in self-exile in Sweden, before a group of lawmakers at the European Union Parliament in favor of BNP-Jamaat also exposed the vested agenda. Though Khalil introduced himself as an independent journalist and echoed complaints pressed by the BNP against the current government, he was later offered a lesson on the country's history about how Sheikh Hasina's family was assassinated as part of a larger global conspiracy and also the grenade attack on her life by goons employed by the BNP-Jamaat combine back in 2004.