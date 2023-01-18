Myanmar: In a bone-chilling account, villagers describe deadly junta raid

Eventually, the soldiers led Daw Aye away with two other women from the village – Win Htay, 45, and Chaw Po, 48. The three were also tied up and made to lie facedown in the dirt.

“I was about to get up when the other two women did and I was told not to. They were taken a little distance away and then I heard two gunshots,” she said. “They were killed on the spot.”

The soldiers then inexplicably let Daw Aye go, and told her not to turn back toward the village.

Some time later, after the soldiers left, she returned to find the charred remains of her three sons’ bodies.

Over the course of the next five days, until Jan. 2, junta troops killed four other residents, all men. They were identified as Aung Myint Than, 38, Kyaw Soe Aung, 43, and Tun Min and Chit Khin, both 65.