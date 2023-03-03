Hong Kong model murder: Prime suspect was a policeman

By: Cheryl Tung

A primary suspect in the gruesome murder of Abby Choi, a Hong Kong model, previously worked as a police detective, RFA has learned.

The shocking death of the socialite, 28, whose body parts are believed to have been cooked into soup at a Hong Kong flat, has gripped headlines around the world.

Choi’s ex-father-in-law, Kwong Kau, 65, has been charged along with sons Alex Kwong, 28 and Anthony Kwong, for her murder and dismemberment after body parts, a meat grinder and two vats of soup containing human tissue were found at a property rented by the elder Kwong.

Now former police superintendent Lai Ka Chi has told Radio Free Asia that Kwong Kau had been a police detective stationed in Mong Kok, a busy Hong Kong shopping district. He resigned from the position in 2004 amid an allegation that he had sexually assaulted a woman linked to an investigation he was involved in.

Kwong was not charged in that 2004 incident.

Unnamed police sources have also confirmed to Hong Kong media that Kwong served in the police department.

Reported dispute over property

Media reports said the murder came amid a dispute between Choi and her ex-in-laws over the sale of a multimillion-dollar property in the upmarket neighborhood of Kadoorie Hill, in Ho Man Tin district.

Kwong’s son and Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong was also known to police prior to his murder arrest on Sunday, Lai said. The younger Kwong has been wanted by authorities since jumping bail for an arrest for robbery in 2015.