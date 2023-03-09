Vietnam wages war against wildlife trafficking

Vietnam has enhanced efforts against illegal wildlife trade and its impact on biodiversity, through a wide range of measures from raising public awareness to strengthening law enforcement including increased penalties for offenders, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Vietnamese government has made law enforcement an urgent priority by improving the legal and regulatory framework, boosting law enforcement capacity, and facilitating coordination between enforcement agencies, said Do Quang Tung, director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development's endangered wildlife conservation project.

The Southeast Asian country has refined its criminal laws on the exploitation and trading of wildlife with clearer and stricter policies, reports Xinhua news agency.