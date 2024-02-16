Under Sanctions, Taliban Pay Debts, Seek More Electricity From Neighbors

Taliban Pay Debts:- Afghanistan has cleared its outstanding electricity debts to three Central Asian neighbors and is negotiating for an increase in energy supplies, a move that could signal the Taliban government is moving toward economic stabilization.

Landlocked Afghanistan relies heavily on energy imports, obtaining more than 70 percent of its electricity from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as some from Iran.

This year, Tajikistan officials say they will export 1.9 billion kilowatt-hours of power to Afghanistan, a 17% boost from last year.

Taliban officials are actively seeking further increases from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to DABS, the Taliban-run national electricity company of Afghanistan.

In December, Afghanistan renewed electricity purchase agreements with the three Central Asian republics, securing continued energy supply.

Afghanistan's electricity payments fell into arrears following the collapse of the former government in August 2021. This prompted service cut-off threats from some suppliers.

Facing severe banking and economic sanctions, the new Taliban government struggled to make timely payments for nearly a year.

Last week, a spokesperson for DABS said Kabul paid a staggering $627 million in bills incurred by the former government.