Why is the estimation and resource utilization of livestock and poultry manure important?

livestock and poultry manure:- Livestock and poultry industry plays a crucial role in the rural socioeconomic development of developing countries. It provides income and employment opportunities for producers, and stimulates the development of upstream and downstream industries. As a developing country, China has experienced an increase in living standards and a growing demand for meat, eggs, and dairy products with its economic growth.

China is the world’s largest consumer and producer of meat, accounting for over 30% of global meat production. As the scale of the livestock and poultry industry continues to expand, the issue of managing livestock and poultry manure（LM） becomes increasingly critical. The intensive and resourceful utilization of LM not only helps to reduce environmental pollution and carbon emissions, thereby contributing to the achievement of the dual carbon goals, but also aids in protecting water resources and air quality, improving the rural ecological environment, and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

This is a highly significant area of research. For Shaanxi Province, livestock and poultry industry serves as a pillar industry for rural economic development and is a hallmark of agricultural modernization. Accelerating the development of livestock and poultry industry is of great importance for promoting the modernization of Shaanxi’s distinctive agriculture and implementing the rural revitalization strategy.

This study estimates the temporal and spatial distribution characteristics of LM production in Shaanxi Province. By using the arable land area and the nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) content of LM in Shaanxi Province, the study calculates the environmental risk value of LM to arable land and assesses the pollution level of LM in the province.

The results of the study indicate that the period from 1985 to 1996 marked a rapid development phase for Shaanxi’s livestock and poultry industry, 1997 to 2006 was a period of quality improvement and efficiency enhancement, and from 2007 to the present, the industry has been in a stable development stage. Overall, the livestock production in Shaanxi Province has not exceeded the environmental carrying capacity; however, certain areas such as Yulin and Hanzhong have high manure production from livestock, posing potential environmental pollution risks.

Estimating the amount of LM not only provides insight into the environmental pollution situation in various regions but also clarifies the potential for resourceful utilization of LM. This provides data support for policy formulation and promotes the sustainable, healthy, and green development of the livestock industry.

With the rapid development of the livestock and poultry industry, the discharge of LM has sharply increased, becoming a significant factor affecting the agricultural ecological environment. Accurately estimating the total amount of LM and exploring its resource utilization pathways are crucial for advancing green agricultural development.

It is also essential for protecting the ecological environment and achieving sustainable development. Effective reduction, harmless treatment, and resource utilization of LM can only be achieved through scientific planning, technological innovation, and multi-stakeholder collaboration. AlphaGalileo/SP