Sporadic clashes in Khartoum despite truce

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Doctors Union, a non-governmental body, announced that the armed clashes which broke out on April 15 have so far killed 865 people and injured 3,634 others.



In its latest update on the situation in Sudan, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that the conflict has forced more than 1.36 million people to flee their homes, including nearly 320,000 who have escaped to neighbouring countries.



On May 20, the Sudanese Army and the RSF signed an agreement in the Saudi port city of Jeddah for the seven-day ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements.



The agreement, which was brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US, entered into force on Monday at 9:45 p.m.