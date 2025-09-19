How a Chinese company exports the Great Firewall to autocratic regimes

Following a joint investigation of 100,000 leaked internal documents linked to the Chinese company Geedge Networks, researchers found that the Chinese company has exported an internet censorship toolset similar to the Chinese Great Firewall to autocratic regimes.

The research team was composed of investigative reporters from several media outlets and researchers from human rights and internet freedom groups, including InterSecLab, Amnesty International, Justice For Myanmar and the Tor Project. The research team spent almost one year reviewing the 100,000 documents that leaked in 2024, and discovered that China, through its affiliated private company, has developed a business model by providing censorship services to autocratic regimes and has tested new surveillance technology domestically in Xinjiang and other Chinese cities.

Geedge Networks: China's private entity on censorship and surveillance

The Beijing-based Chinese company Geedge Networks was founded in 2018 by Fang Binxing, a former principal of Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications who was crowned the father of the Great Firewall. On the company’s website, it describes itself as “a global provider of network security and intelligence equipment and solutions.”

Like the Chinese Great Firewall, the “security network” offered by the Chinese company can filter websites and apps, conduct real-time online surveillance, control internet data flow by region, enact internet blackouts, detect and block circumvention tools (including VPNs), launch DDoS attacks against targeted websites, monitor and control internet users’ data flow, infect users with malware, and geographically locate individual internet users.

The leaked documents revealed that the company, in addition to providing censorship and surveillance systems to governments from autocratic regimes, including Myanmar, Pakistan, Ethiopia, and Kazakhstan, also conducts testing projects in various regions within China in Xinjiang, Fujian, and Jiangsu, to enhance its surveillance and censorship systems further.

The researcher from InterSecLab found that the system relies on remote management by the company employees in China, and the data of internet users from their clients are shared with students at MesaLab, a research laboratory on informational national security at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. This not only implies an infringement of internet users’ privacy, but also has serious implications for national data sovereignty, as InterSecLab’s researchers highlighted.

Geedge's overseas Great Firewall business

Kazakhstan is Geedge’s first foreign government client. The leaked documents show that the Chinese company worked with the president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who studied in China between 1984-1991, to promote the image of a “state that listens” to civil society when Tokayev began his presidency in 2019. Yet, the “constructive dialogue” was monitored and manipulated through the Chinese political control toolset.

Geedge started operating in Ethiopia around 2021 after the Tigray war broke out in 2020. The researchers said that the Chinese system was used to detect and respond to social unrest.

Geedge’s operations in Pakistan began in 2023, after the Canadian software company Sandvine ended its contract with Pakistan under the political pressure of US sanctions. Upon further development of Sandvine’s hardware, Geedge enhanced the capacity of the pre-existing monitoring system to track local internet traffic and detect and block the use of circumvention tools. In 2024, Access Now’s “Keep It On” report registered 21 shutdowns, and the Pakistan Telecom Authority acknowledged over 100,000 instances of content blocking over concerns including “morality,” “national security,” and “incitement of hate.”

The implementation of the Geedge system in Myanmar also began in 2023, two years after the military coup that overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. Geedge helped the junta block 55 apps, including circumvention tools such as VPNs and Tor, as well as messaging apps like Signal and WhatsApp. In 2024, the junta ordered 74 internet shutdowns to cover up the killing of civilians during armed conflicts and to isolate the country from the rest of the world.