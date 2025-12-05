Stuck Between Survival and Modesty: How an Earthquake Revealed Bangladesh’s Gender Fault Line

On the morning of January 21 this year, Bangladesh was shaken by a devastating 5.7-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 10 people and injured many more. Offices had just opened, while some people were still at home preparing for the day, when the furniture and hanging articles suddenly began to shake at around 10.38 a.m.

From Narsingdi to Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, and Sylhet, people rushed out of offices and homes in panic as the tremors rippled across the country. Many said they had never experienced such intense shaking in the heart of the capital. Social media quickly filled with posts describing the fear and confusion of those moments.

But it wasn’t just tectonic plates grinding against each other; Bangladesh’s gender politics soon began to rupture, too. As buildings swayed and the whole nation scrambled for safety, the country’s collective online conscience decided this was the perfect moment to ask a truly urgent question: Should a woman put on her hijab or headscarf before running for her life? “Yes” was the response from some quarters. While the ground was cracking open, a section of the country was more concerned about whether women were sufficiently “covered” as they evacuated collapsing structures. Within minutes, Bangladeshi social media had split into two warring camps: one insisting that hijabs and scarves must be worn even during an earthquake, the other asking why on earth should women be expected to carry this invisible burden in the middle of a natural disaster.

One woman recounted how she refused to evacuate because her salwar was too thin. Another lamented the cultural anxiety summed up in that immortal Bengali question: “What will people say?” Activist Seema Akhter put it more bluntly: “When an earthquake strikes, people try to save their lives. Women of Bangladesh look for their scarves.” If only she were wrong.

Every time the earth shakes, Bangladesh somehow manages to turn a disaster into a referendum on women’s clothing. This was no exception. Before emergency plans, before structural integrity assessments, before state accountability, the country found itself embroiled in yet another cultural war over the headscarf and hijab. And then came the inevitable chorus of self-appointed moral guardians, the cis-hetero Bengali Muslim men — lecturing women on piety during a nationwide emergency. Many confidently declared that women must cover themselves first because the earthquake was a sign of “Allah’s wrath,” and argued that a woman’s modesty mattered more than her safety. If this is the level of public discourse during a natural disaster, what hope is there? Their posts went viral. Their arrogance went unchecked.

Let’s be clear, I am not a religious scholar. Naturally, I did what any rational person living in the 21st century would do: I Googled it. Surprisingly, there is no Islamic injunction demanding a woman stop mid-evacuation to grab a scarf. In fact, Islamic jurisprudence is very clear on emergencies. The core Islamic principle says that the preservation of life comes first. If a woman is in harm’s way, escaping to save her life takes precedence over maintaining modest attire.