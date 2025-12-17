India Raises Alarm Over Security of High Commission in Dhaka and ‘Seven Sisters’ Remark in Bangladesh, Summons Bangladesh’s High Commissioner

India on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to New Delhi, M Riaz Hamidullah, to formally lodge a diplomatic protest over security threats to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and a rise in provocative anti-India statements by Bangladeshi political leaders.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it conveyed India’s grave concerns to the envoy over the worsening security situation in Bangladesh, particularly following statements by extremist groups about creating unrest around the Indian diplomatic mission.

According to the MEA, the Bangladeshi envoy was informed of India’s serious concerns over plans announced by extremist elements to target or disrupt the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. India categorically rejected what it described as a “false narrative” being pushed by extremist groups in connection with recent events in Bangladesh. New Delhi also expressed disappointment that the interim government in Dhaka has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared credible evidence with India regarding these incidents.