Bangladesh Unrest: Killing of Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi Sparks Violent Protest, Overnight Riots and Citywide Chaos

Anti-India slogans were also raised as protesters marched toward the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Demonstrators alleged that the assailants fled to India after the killing and called for the High Commission to be shut until the suspects are returned. “The interim government, until India returns the assassins of Hadi Bhai. The Indian High Commission to Bangladesh will remain closed. Now or never, we are in a war,” said Sarjis Alam, a key leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

The unrest was not limited to the capital and spread to other regions. Protesters torched an Awami League office and vandalised properties linked to former PM Sheikh Hasina in Rajshahi. Hasina is currently in self-imposed exile in India after being ousted during the 2024 uprising. Reports of clashes and roadblocks also emerged from Chattogram and other districts.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, in a televised address to the nation, expressed deep sorrow over Hadi’s death, calling it “an irreplaceable loss to the nation’s political and democratic sphere.” He promised a transparent investigation, justice for the deceased, and punishment for those responsible, while urging citizens to remain calm and avoid violence. He warned that such unrest could undermine efforts toward a credible election.

The interim administration has declared Saturday, 20 December 2025, a day of state mourning. The observance will include special prayers across mosques and institutions, with the national flag ordered to be flown at half-mast.