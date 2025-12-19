Bangladesh Unrest: Killing of Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi Sparks Violent Protest, Overnight Riots and Citywide Chaos

Violent unrest broke out across Bangladesh following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.
Protests turned destructive, with newspaper offices and political buildings set on fire.
The interim government announced a state mourning and vowed a transparent investigation.
Bangladesh saw widespread protests and violence late on Thursday night, 18 December 2025, continuing into the next day across its capital and other major cities. The unrest was triggered by the death of pro-democracy youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The streets of Dhaka were filled with thousands of demonstrators who demanded justice for Hadi’s death and the arrest of those responsible.
The protests reportedly took a violent turn as a group believed to be part of the demonstrators attacked several buildings and set them ablaze. Among the targeted structures were offices housing Bangladesh’s two leading newspapers, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, with journalists and staff still trapped inside as the buildings burned. Firefighters and civil defence teams later brought the flames under control and rescued the trapped staff.
The 32-year-old Sharif Osman Hadi was a senior leader and spokesperson for the student-led political platform Inqilab Mancha, which played a key role in the pro-democracy uprising of 2024 that challenged the government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hadi was also a leading candidate in the upcoming general election scheduled for February 2026.
Hadi was shot in the head by masked assailants outside a mosque in central Dhaka on 12 December 2025. He was later airlifted to Singapore for advanced medical treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries in hospital on 18 December 2025, officials said.
News of his death led to widespread protests and unrest, with thousands marching through Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar, and Banglamotor, chanting slogans invoking Hadi’s name and demanding accountability. The demonstrations were led by student groups, opposition activists, and young people.
Anti-India slogans were also raised as protesters marched toward the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Demonstrators alleged that the assailants fled to India after the killing and called for the High Commission to be shut until the suspects are returned. “The interim government, until India returns the assassins of Hadi Bhai. The Indian High Commission to Bangladesh will remain closed. Now or never, we are in a war,” said Sarjis Alam, a key leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP).
The unrest was not limited to the capital and spread to other regions. Protesters torched an Awami League office and vandalised properties linked to former PM Sheikh Hasina in Rajshahi. Hasina is currently in self-imposed exile in India after being ousted during the 2024 uprising. Reports of clashes and roadblocks also emerged from Chattogram and other districts.
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, in a televised address to the nation, expressed deep sorrow over Hadi’s death, calling it “an irreplaceable loss to the nation’s political and democratic sphere.” He promised a transparent investigation, justice for the deceased, and punishment for those responsible, while urging citizens to remain calm and avoid violence. He warned that such unrest could undermine efforts toward a credible election.
The interim administration has declared Saturday, 20 December 2025, a day of state mourning. The observance will include special prayers across mosques and institutions, with the national flag ordered to be flown at half-mast.
