Dipu Chandra Das Lynching Case: Bangladesh Government Representatives Visit Family, Promise Financial Support

Bangladesh interim government’s Education Advisor CR Abrar, visited Dipu Chandra Das’s family and offered them financial support and welfare. He assured of proper investigation and justice.
Dipu Chandra Das was a Hindu man in Bangladesh who was lynched to death by a mob on December 18, 2025. The death of Sharif Osman Hadi on December 18, 2025 triggered riots that led to communal violence.
Indian leaders have protested at the Bangladesh High Commission office in West Bengal, calling for bringing justice to Das and ensuring the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.
CR Abrar, the Education Advisor of the Md Yunus led interim government in Bangladesh visited Dipu Chandra Das’s family on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. He expressed condolences and sympathies on behalf of the government of Bangladesh. He also assured the family of financial support and welfare assurance.
The interim government of Bangladesh expressed its condolences and sympathies earlier, in a post on X. CR Abrar, on behalf of the interim government, said that the heinous act committed had no justification in the Bangladeshi society. He emphasised that no excuse could lead to such a violence.
The post also stated: “The government remains fully committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and equal protection of all citizens, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or background. It calls upon all communities, institutions, and leaders to reject violence, resist attempts to create division or unrest, and uphold restraint, humanity, and respect for the law, he told the family.”
CR Abrar also assured the family that proper investigation will be carried out and justice will be provided in the matter. He spoke with Rabilal Das, the father of Dipu Chandra Das, among other family members. The investigations are ongoing, and so far 12 people have been arrested in the case.
In earlier reports, allegations of blasphemy and insulting the Prophet were put upon Das. However, recent investigations have ruled out this allegation, and it was revealed that a minor scuffle occurred between Das and his colleagues over a dispute.
The dispute revolved around the possibility of Das getting a promotion, which incited some co-workers to make false accusations of blasphemy upon Das. The alleged blasphemy was used as an excuse to enrage the mob, which led into subsequent brutal killing of Das. The Education Minister CR Abrar told the family that any ideological difference, rumours or difference of belief could not give any reason to any individual to take law into their hands.
Many Indian leaders have protested against this heinous act in front of the Bangladesh High Commission Office in Kolkata. Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested at the Bangladesh’s High Commission office on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. They demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice, and ensure the safety of Hindu community in Bangladesh.
Earlier, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Vidhan Sabha Suvendu Adhikari had led a protest march outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Dhaka, demanding justice for Das’s death and ensuring the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh. The march took place on December 22, 2025, but the large number of protesters were stopped by the Police before they could reach the High Commission. Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, announced that he would provide Das’s family with financial support.
Dipu Chandra Das was a Hindu factory worker in the Mymenshingh area of Bangladesh. During the protests fueled by Sharif Osman hadi’s killing in Bangladesh, Das came under the unfortunate ambit of the protests that turned to violent riots.
Subsequently, he was inhumanly beaten, dragged on the streets and lynched to death by the mob, on December 18, 2025. The mob further hung him on a tree, and burned his dead body with hundreds of onlookers witnessing the horrible incident, and recording it on their smartphones. This has questioned the safety of minority communities in the country, and also the stability of the political environment, with elections approaching soon in March 2026.
