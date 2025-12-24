Dipu Chandra Das Lynching Case: Bangladesh Government Representatives Visit Family, Promise Financial Support

Bangladesh Government To Provide Financial Support To Dipu Chandra Das

CR Abrar, the Education Advisor of the Md Yunus led interim government in Bangladesh visited Dipu Chandra Das’s family on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. He expressed condolences and sympathies on behalf of the government of Bangladesh. He also assured the family of financial support and welfare assurance.

The interim government of Bangladesh expressed its condolences and sympathies earlier, in a post on X. CR Abrar, on behalf of the interim government, said that the heinous act committed had no justification in the Bangladeshi society. He emphasised that no excuse could lead to such a violence.

The post also stated: “The government remains fully committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and equal protection of all citizens, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or background. It calls upon all communities, institutions, and leaders to reject violence, resist attempts to create division or unrest, and uphold restraint, humanity, and respect for the law, he told the family.”

See Also: Brother of Slain Activist Accuses Yunus-Led Interim Govt of ‘Plotting Murder’ of Osman Hadi to Sabotage 2026 Bangladesh Polls, Calls for Speedy Trial

CR Abrar also assured the family that proper investigation will be carried out and justice will be provided in the matter. He spoke with Rabilal Das, the father of Dipu Chandra Das, among other family members. The investigations are ongoing, and so far 12 people have been arrested in the case.