Tarique Rahman Returns To Bangladesh After 17 Years In Self Exile In London, Promises Political Stability And Religious Harmony

Rahman said that his priority was to bring back political stability in Bangladesh. Referencing Martin Luther King Junior’s speech: ‘I have a dream’, he remarked that he has a dream for Bangladesh. He stated that he had a clear plan, which he would successfully establish with the help of Bangladeshi people, and by the grace of God.

Rahman’s Vision For Bangladesh

Addressing the unrest in Bangladesh, Rahman mentioned that he would work to bring religious harmony and tolerance. He said his vision includes equal participation from all communities and ethnic groups, and spoke about strengthening harmony among Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, and Hindus. He also called for better coordination and understanding between people from the mainland and those living in the hill regions.

Speaking about the younger generation, he mentioned that the youth of the country will be responsible for making a better Bangladesh. He emphasised that the younger generation will play a prominent role in building a new Bangladesh.

Rahman also talked about the history of the country, with the Bangladesh liberation struggle in 1971. He paid homage to the 1971 Liberation, and also the July 2024 uprising, which saw the fall of Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League. He also mentioned Sharif Osman Hadi, saying that he had a vision of a democratic Bangladesh, and BNP would continue to work for that vision.

