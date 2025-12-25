Tarique Rahman Returns To Bangladesh After 17 Years In Self Exile In London, Promises Political Stability And Religious Harmony

Key Points:
The son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh today, December 25, 2025 after a self exile for 17 years in London.
Rahman said that he had a vision for the country, to build a better Bangladesh, and to improve religious and cultural ties. He also advocated for equal participation from all communities and ethnic groups.
Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh’s interim government stressed improving bilateral ties, separating politics from economic cooperation, approving rice imports from India, and clarifying that recent anti-India remarks didn’t reflect the government’s position.
Bangladesh politics is witnessing a lot of turmoil. During the past couple of weeks, political instability and communal clashes have been witnessed targeting minority communities. Amidst the political development, Tarique Rahman, the interim chairman of the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) has returned to Bangladesh after living in self exile for 17 years in London. Rahman’s return is being seen as a crucial political moment for Bangladesh, with supporters expressing hope that his leadership could play a key role in shaping the country’s future.
Tarique Rahman is the son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, of Bangladesh. He has played an important role in BNP, one of Bangladesh’s largest political parties. As interim chairman of the BNP, he has great stakes in the party’s leadership, and a prominent role for BNP in the upcoming elections.
Tarique Rahman returned today, December 25, 2025. He arrived in Dhaka airport, and a huge crowd of BNP supporters gathered around to welcome him. He delivered a speech at about 3:30 pm IST in Dhaka, where he thanked the Bangladeshi citizens for such a warm welcome, and talked about improving the situation of the country, at any cost.
Rahman said that his priority was to bring back political stability in Bangladesh. Referencing Martin Luther King Junior’s speech: ‘I have a dream’, he remarked that he has a dream for Bangladesh. He stated that he had a clear plan, which he would successfully establish with the help of Bangladeshi people, and by the grace of God.
Addressing the unrest in Bangladesh, Rahman mentioned that he would work to bring religious harmony and tolerance. He said his vision includes equal participation from all communities and ethnic groups, and spoke about strengthening harmony among Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, and Hindus. He also called for better coordination and understanding between people from the mainland and those living in the hill regions.
Speaking about the younger generation, he mentioned that the youth of the country will be responsible for making a better Bangladesh. He emphasised that the younger generation will play a prominent role in building a new Bangladesh.
Rahman also talked about the history of the country, with the Bangladesh liberation struggle in 1971. He paid homage to the 1971 Liberation, and also the July 2024 uprising, which saw the fall of Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League. He also mentioned Sharif Osman Hadi, saying that he had a vision of a democratic Bangladesh, and BNP would continue to work for that vision.
Addressing the rule of Sheikh Hasina, who is now living in exile in India, Rahman said that her regime was marked with authoritarianism. He said that no one could raise their voice during Sheikh Hasina’s regime, as fear gripped the entire Bangladesh.
Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia have long been political rivals. Bangladesh’s governance has been marked by a tussle between the Sheikh Hasina led Awami League and the BNP. While Sheikh Hasina served as Bangladesh’s PM from 1996 to 2001, and then from 2009 to 2024, Khaleda Zia held the PM’s office from 1991 to 1996, and then from 2001 to 2006.
During his speech, Tarique Rahman spoke emotionally about his mother, Khaleda Zia, saying his “heart beats” for her. Khaleda Zia is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital, and Rahman is scheduled to meet her during his visit.
The interim government of Bangladesh has signalled efforts to improve strained ties with India, following the recent protests and violent clashes after Sharif Osman Hadi’s assasination. Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, talking to reporters after a meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, said that Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is working to reduce tensions by separating economic cooperation from political rhetoric. He emphasised that the interim government does not want bitter relations with a big neighbour like India, and instead work on coordination and cooperation to strengthen ties with New Delhi.
Ahmed said further that the interim government’s objective was to improve bilateral ties, and maintain economic stability. Dhaka has also approved the purchase of 50,000 tonnes of rice from India on cost considerations, he added. Ahmed also mentioned that the recent anti-India remarks are only political statements and do not reflect the government’s position. He added that despite political differences, the government wants to maintain positive and constructive relations at the state level.
