Pakistan seeks justice for environmental harm through climate litigation

“They told me not to do it.” Muhammad (a pseudonym) speaks quietly during a phone interview on December 10, 2025. The frustration is evident as he explains that he must once again appear in court over a petition he filed nearly a decade ago against illegal deforestation in his village. When asked whether he believes the courts will rule in his favor, he pauses. “I just want them to rule in my lifetime.”

Muhammad turned to Pakistan’s judiciary in the hope of protecting his constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment — a right that has received growing recognition in the country’s courts as climate disasters intensify nationwide.

Over the past two decades, Pakistan’s superior courts have developed a climate change jurisprudence that is now cited globally. This journey began with the landmark Shehla Zia case, in which the Supreme Court interpreted Article 9 of the Constitution of Pakistan to include the right to a healthy environment. A decade later, this foundation was reinforced in Asghar Leghari v. Federation of Pakistan, when the Lahore High Court held that “the environment and its protection have taken centre stage in the scheme of our constitutional rights.”

More recently, in May 2025, the Abbottabad Bench of the Peshawar High Court delivered a strongly worded judgment criticizing both the government and the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to safeguard fragile mountain ecosystems. Significantly, the court moved beyond traditional concerns of air and noise pollution, emphasising the need for broader conservation of the natural environment.

Alongside these judicial developments, the Parliament has taken steps to entrench environmental protection in black-letter law, including through Article 9A, introduced by the 26th Constitutional Amendment. Taken together, these shifts offer a cautiously hopeful picture amid an otherwise grim climate reality.

Yet it would be a mistake to view the courts as omnipotent engines of climate justice. To understand what Pakistan’s judiciary can and cannot achieve, it is necessary to situate the courts within the country’s wider social, financial, and institutional constraints. Doing so reveals serious gaps that continue to limit the courts’ ability to deliver meaningful climate justice.

According to a United Nations Environment Programme report published in October 2025, climate litigation worldwide faces structural, procedural, and financial barriers. As a result, it depends heavily on strong civil society networks, a culture of public interest litigation (PIL), and access to specialised legal expertise. In Pakistan, these prerequisites largely remain absent.