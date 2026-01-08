How And Why are Protests Spreading in Iran?

Currency collapse

The latest wave of protests began in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, a traditional stronghold of conservative and religious groups. However, the Iranian rial fell to a record low on Sunday, December 28, prompting some traders to close their shops in protest against worsening economic conditions, with the US dollar trading at 1,450,000 Iranian rials on the open market.

The rate continued to change sharply over the following days, making it hard for traders to set prices. As a result, the bazaar strike continued on Monday and Tuesday.

A trader in Tehran’s carpet market, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said the lack of stability made business impossible.

“Trade needs a minimum level of stability, which does not exist right now,” he told “The New Arab.”

He added that the costs of raw materials, wages, transport, rent, and other expenses are all linked to the dollar exchange rate, and rapid changes make pricing and sales impossible.

The trader rejected claims by government-linked media that shop closures were forced by “agitators,” saying traders themselves chose to draw officials’ attention.

“Even if we keep our shops open, we cannot work,” he said. “Because of pressure from security forces, the bazaar will likely reopen on Saturday, but we will only sit in our shops and not trade until the exchange rate becomes stable.”

Rising unrest

The government responded to the strike by closing public offices and commercial centres in Tehran and several other cities on Wednesday. Officials cited cold weather as the reason. Iran’s weekend falls on Thursday and Friday, effectively keeping markets closed until Saturday.

On Tuesday, officials met with trade groups’ leaders, promising tax breaks, a pause on tax fines and access to subsidised foreign currency for imports in an effort to calm traders.