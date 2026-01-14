Thais and Cambodians speak out against the looming war

In their statement, the group noted that the war has done nothing for the Thais and Cambodians who have lived together for generations along the 800 km border, only benefiting their respective military establishments. The group also called on Thailand’s caretaker government to bring border issues to the negotiating table.

Others have been equally outspoken. On December 17, well-known human rights lawyer and political prisoner Anon Nampa posted on Facebook that he does not agree with the war and stands instead for peace, a view he acknowledged was likely to anger some. Two days later, a music-for-peace event was held at the BACC, and another Arts for Peace campaign was held on December 25 at the same venue to promote peace through music performances, poetry readings, and art installations.

On December 24, Chiang Mai students and residents staged a protest in front of Chiang Mai University, calling for an end to armed clashes along the Thailand-Cambodia border. One protester said that many of their co-workers are Cambodians, and that their cultural and political differences should be overlooked in favor of peace.

Thais and Cambodians both want a good life and an education for their children, they said, and there is no reason to kill each other. They said that they don’t have much, but are joining the protest to do what they can to take a stand against the killing.

The protester said they don’t want people at the border to have to celebrate the New Year in shelters or for children to have to stay in shelters on Children's Day, which they said is the only day the government dedicates to children. They are also concerned that people could lose property or livelihoods because of social media users who incite war for their own satisfaction and online engagement.

In Khon Kaen on December 15, people gathered in front of Khon Kaen University to stage the first in a series of “Stand to Stop War” events, despite being approached by hostile audience members who were dissatisfied with their campaign. In a Facebook post on December 17, the group expressed concern about the prevailing mood of the country, where calling for peace was perceived as wrongdoing, and asserted that they are working to raise awareness of those suffering the war’s consequences — border residents and low-ranking soldiers, on whose behalf the war should be stopped immediately.