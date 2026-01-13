“The territory... belongs to China”: China Rejects India’s Claim Over Shaksgam Valley, Defends CPEC Infrastructure Work

Defending the CPEC, Mao said the project is an economic cooperation initiative aimed at promoting local economic and social development and improving people’s livelihoods. She stressed that neither the China–Pakistan boundary agreement nor the CPEC affects Beijing’s position on the Kashmir issue, adding that China’s stance remains unchanged. China maintains that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a historical issue that should be resolved peacefully in accordance with “the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and bilateral agreements.”

India, however, has strongly rejected China’s claims. On January 9, 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs termed China’s infrastructure activities in the Shaksgam Valley “illegal and invalid” and reiterated that the region is an integral and inalienable part of India. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has never recognised the so-called China–Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963 or the CPEC, which passes through Indian territory under the forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan.

“Shaksgam Valley is an Indian territory. We have never recognised the so-called China–Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963. We have consistently maintained that the agreement is illegal and invalid,” Jaiswal said. He reaffirmed that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India and said New Delhi has consistently protested with China over attempts to alter the ground reality in the region, while reserving the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its interests.