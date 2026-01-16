Art Captured by Ideology: How the Taliban Silenced Afghanistan’s Cinema Industry

This story by Elina Qalam from Hasht-e Subh Daily originally appeared on Global Voices on January 15, 2026.

Over the past five years, the Taliban have prohibited cinema activities i n the country and demolished a cinema building in the capital, Kabul. Since taking control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban began gradually removing films and television series from domestic broadcasters, and then shut the doors of cinema halls to the public. Through systematic policies, they eliminated women from films.

This article is based on Hasht-e Subh Daily’s investigation and interviews with several filmmakers and former Afghan Film employees inside and outside the country. The Taliban shut down the Afghan Film, the only official institution for film production, support, and archiving in Afghanistan. Several exiled filmmakers have expressed concern about the fate of the Afghan Film Archive, with fears that it may be destroyed.

The importance of Afghan Film lies not only in its role in the arts and cinema, but also in its role as a significant repository of Afghanistan’s visual history. The archive contains documentary films dating back to the early 20th century, covering major political events in the country’s modern history.

Elimination of the Afghan Film

With the Taliban’s takeover, the country’s cultural and artistic sphere underwent extensive and severe restrictions. From the first days of their control over the capital Kabul, this group moved step-by-step to suppress art, particularly cinema.

As the first measure, on November 21, 2021, the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice issued an eight-article directive, which led to the widespread removal of women from the media.

Continuing this trend, on March 22, 2023, the Taliban-run Kabul Municipality announced that the historic Khairkhana Cinema would be demolished to make way for a commercial market, a mosque, and residential blocks. This cinema was one of the oldest and most recognized in the capital.