Political Leaders Gather in Seoul as South Korea Mourns Former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan After His Death in Vietnam

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who heads Lee's funeral committee, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, and other senior government officials, as well as politicians close to Lee, were present at the funeral home to receive the casket, Yonhap news agency reported. A former seven-term lawmaker, Lee served as prime minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration from 2004 to 2006. He was appointed executive vice chairperson of the PUAC in October last year. He entered politics through student activism and opposition activities, taking part in the pro-democracy movement during South Korea's military regimes.

He was crowned with the nickname “kingmaker” for his role as a political ally and adviser. He had close ties with former liberal presidents Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun, Moon Jae-in, and President Lee Jae Myung.

He was honored with a short memorial service as his flight arrived at Incheon International Airport, which was followed by his casket being transferred to the funeral home. It was escorted by honor guards as senior political figures and close associates gathered to receive him, highlighting Lee’s lasting impact on South Korea’s political landscape.

With inputs From IANS

