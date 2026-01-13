Canadian Police Arrests Man in the Largest-Ever $20 Million Gold Heist Case at Toronto Airport; Key Accused Believed to be Hiding in India

One of the main accused named in the investigation is Simran Preet Panesar, a 33-year-old former Air Canada employee from Brampton. Police believe he played a central role in identifying and diverting the cargo by manipulating airline systems. A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued against Panesar on charges of theft and conspiracy. He is suspected to be in India and was previously traced to a rented accommodation near Chandigarh. Canadian authorities have submitted an extradition request to the Indian government.

Police have made several arrests in the case, including Archit Grover, who was taken into custody at Toronto Pearson Airport in May 2024 after arriving from India. Other accused include 54-year-old former Air Canada employee Parmpal Sidhu and 40-year-old Amit Jalota, both from Ontario. Three others from the Greater Toronto Area, 43-year-old Ammad Chaudhary, 37-year-old Ali Raza, and 36-year-old Prasath Paramalingam, have also been arrested.

Authorities said only a small portion of the stolen gold, amounting to about one kilogram, along with some currency, has been recovered so far. Police believe there is a strong possibility that the remaining gold was melted down and sold overseas, including in markets such as Dubai and India, where pure gold can be resold more easily. There are also allegations that some proceeds from the heist were used to fund illegal firearms trafficking.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said, “Project 24K shows how coordinated efforts with national and international partners can dismantle sophisticated criminal networks. Those involved should know that there is no safe place to hide.” Police have also appealed to the public to contact the Peel Regional Police Financial Crime Unit or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers with any information relevant to the investigation.