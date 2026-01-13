Canadian Police Arrests Man in the Largest-Ever $20 Million Gold Heist Case at Toronto Airport; Key Accused Believed to be Hiding in India

Canadian police arrested Arsalan Chaudhary in the $20 million Toronto airport gold heist.
The 2023 theft involved 400 kg of gold allegedly diverted using insider access.
Key accused, ex-Air Canada employee Simran Preet Panesar is believed to be in India.
Canada’s largest-ever gold theft case saw its first major crackdown as Canadian police arrested a 43-year-old man. Authorities further clarified their suspicion that a key accused, a former Air Canada employee, is in India on Monday, January 12, 2026. The case dates back to April 2023, when gold and foreign currency worth 20 million Canadian dollars were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
The accused, Arsalan Chaudhary, was taken into custody shortly before 9 am as he landed at Toronto Pearson Airport on a flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to Peel Regional Police. Chaudhary has reportedly been charged with theft of over 5,000 Canadian dollars, possession of property obtained through crime, and conspiracy to commit a serious crime. Police said he has no fixed address. He remains in remand, with his bail hearing yet to take place.
Authorities made the arrest under Project 24K, an ongoing multi-agency investigation. The case has been described by police as the biggest gold heist in Canadian history. A shipment containing 400 kilograms which was around 6,600 gold bars, along with 2.5 million Canadian dollars in foreign currency arrived at Toronto Pearson Airport on an Air Canada flight from Zurich, Switzerland, on April 17, 2023. The cargo was unloaded and moved to a holding area within the airport but was reported missing just hours later.
The cargo is alleged to have been stolen from Air Canada’s cargo facility using fraudulent documentation, with police suspecting that insider access was exploited to divert the shipment. At the time of the theft, authorities estimated the gold to be worth more than 20 million Canadian dollars.
The arrest was made possible after Chaudhary contacted police through his legal counsel in December, informing them of his intention to return to Canada. With his detention, arrest warrants have been issued or charges laid against ten individuals in connection with the case.
One of the main accused named in the investigation is Simran Preet Panesar, a 33-year-old former Air Canada employee from Brampton. Police believe he played a central role in identifying and diverting the cargo by manipulating airline systems. A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued against Panesar on charges of theft and conspiracy. He is suspected to be in India and was previously traced to a rented accommodation near Chandigarh. Canadian authorities have submitted an extradition request to the Indian government.
Police have made several arrests in the case, including Archit Grover, who was taken into custody at Toronto Pearson Airport in May 2024 after arriving from India. Other accused include 54-year-old former Air Canada employee Parmpal Sidhu and 40-year-old Amit Jalota, both from Ontario. Three others from the Greater Toronto Area, 43-year-old Ammad Chaudhary, 37-year-old Ali Raza, and 36-year-old Prasath Paramalingam, have also been arrested.
Authorities said only a small portion of the stolen gold, amounting to about one kilogram, along with some currency, has been recovered so far. Police believe there is a strong possibility that the remaining gold was melted down and sold overseas, including in markets such as Dubai and India, where pure gold can be resold more easily. There are also allegations that some proceeds from the heist were used to fund illegal firearms trafficking.
Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said, “Project 24K shows how coordinated efforts with national and international partners can dismantle sophisticated criminal networks. Those involved should know that there is no safe place to hide.” Police have also appealed to the public to contact the Peel Regional Police Financial Crime Unit or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers with any information relevant to the investigation.
