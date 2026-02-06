Life as a Migrant ‘Host’ in the Red-Light District of Chiang Mai, Thailand

We met 04 at the hospital during his follow-up appointment. The 20-year-old has tattoos along his arms and legs. His hair is dyed bright orange.

“I think I’m going to dye my hair a new color,” he told us. The young man was not talkative, but still had the conversational skill of a host. Fortunately, the doctor told him his condition is treatable. The resident paid his own hospital bill because no organization has taken his case so far.

04 spent all day at the hospital — such is the nature of public hospital visits in Thailand. While waiting for his ride, he told us that he was not trafficked (an ongoing problem in Thailand) and started working as a “host” of his own volition.

Living in Shan State, 04 was ordained as a novice monk when he was just nine years old. At 18, as the oldest son with two younger brothers, he left the monastic life to work and care for his family. Soon after, his father was drafted into the army.

04 came to Chiang Mai and found work in the service industry. He worked as a server in a grilled pork restaurant, where he was required to work from 4 in the afternoon to 1.30 the next morning for THB 260 (USD 8.2). After three or four months, he quit his restaurant job and started working in host bars, where the pay was better and the work lighter.

In the bars, he worked from 10 pm to 5 am. The men are paid by the number of drinks their customers order. 04 said he has worked at several bars in Chiang Mai. At some, he only stayed a few months. At others, where the pay is good and paid on time, he stayed longer.