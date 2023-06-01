International Sex Workers Day, an occasion dedicated to raising awareness about the rights, challenges, and contributions of sex workers worldwide. This day serves as a reminder that sex workers are entitled to the same human rights and dignities as anyone else. It is a day to celebrate the resilience, strength, and agency of individuals engaged in sex work.

Sex work is a complex and multifaceted issue that exists in every corner of the world. While opinions on the topic may differ, it is crucial to recognize that sex workers are a diverse group of individuals with their own voices and experiences.

International Sex Workers Day aims to amplify these voices and promote their inclusion in discussions about policies and practices that directly affect their lives.