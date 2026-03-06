Thailand Election Commission Faces Multiple Legal Challenges Over Electoral Integrity

The administrative court

The first petition was filed on February 13 by lawyer Thanu Rungrotreungchai with the Central Administrative Court. He requested that the Court temporarily suspend the announcement of the election results and declare the election on February 8 void. The Court has already accepted the case.

The Court was also asked to order the destruction of all ballot papers to safeguard the people’s privacy and to order a new election using ballot papers without traceable codes.

On February 15, a reserve senator, Akarawat Phongthanachalitkuun, filed a petition against the ECT for alleged misconduct in managing the elections. He accused the ECT of violating ballot secrecy through its use of barcodes and QR codes.

Akarawat also requested the Court to temporarily suspend the certification of the election results until a verdict is reached. He further asked the Court to order the ECT, the Election Commissioners, and its Secretary-General to compensate for the expenses of a new election and to impose criminal penalties

On February 16, student representatives from nine universities filed a petition over the controversial barcodes and QR codes, requesting the Court rule on whether the ECT’s design of the ballot papers was unlawful, as the ballot papers were allegedly traceable and could reveal how individuals voted. If the Court rules that the design was unlawful, the election would also be deemed illegitimate.

The petition also requested the Court suspend the announcement of the election results.

Prasit Puttamapadungsak and Weerapat Kantha, two People’s Party MP candidates, also filed a petition with the Administrative Court over the barcodes. Prasit raised concerns that it would be detrimental if voting data embedded in the barcodes were leaked to a political party, and that it could serve as a valuable asset for the party in future elections.

The constitutional court

According to the Constitution, the elections must be carried out by direct suffrage and secret ballot. Most of the complainants based their petitions on the controversial barcodes, which they argued could make ballots traceable and compromise ballot secrecy. Such cases must first be submitted to the Ombudsman before being forwarded to the Constitutional Court.

On February 11, lawyer Phattarapong Supaksorn requested that the Constitutional Court declare the February 8 elections void over the use of barcodes, arguing that it violated the Constitutional principle of a secret ballot. He also described the 2026 general elections as the most corrupt elections in Thailand's history.