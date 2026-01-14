Construction Safety Under Scrutiny in Thailand as High-Speed Rail Project Crane Collapse Derails Passenger Train, Killing 22

The Thai government’s public relations department took to its social media handle on X to confirm the incident. It further stated that multiple rescue teams were deployed immediately after the collapse. Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said he has instructed agencies to conduct a transparent and comprehensive investigation to determine the cause and prevent recurrence.

Thailand’s Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that around 195 passengers were on board the train. Authorities are currently working to identify the victims and provide medical assistance to those injured, several of whom are reported to be in critical condition. The collapsed crane was part of a high-speed rail project valued at approximately $5.4 billion.

The deadly crash throws light on safety lapses surrounding major infrastructure projects. The Thai government has now ordered an investigation to detail accountability, ensuring that such tragedies do not occur again amid growing scrutiny over safety standards in the country.

With Inputs from IANS

(SY)