Construction Safety Under Scrutiny in Thailand as High-Speed Rail Project Crane Collapse Derails Passenger Train, Killing 22

A construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train in Thailand, killing 22 people and injuring over 55.
The accident occurred in Nakhon Ratchasima during high-speed rail construction, derailing multiple coaches.
Authorities launched rescue operations and ordered a detailed investigation into safety lapses.
Thailand saw a tragic train derailment on Wednesday morning, 14 January 2026, when a construction crane collapsed onto a moving train travelling from Bangkok to the country’s northeastern region. The accident, which occurred at around 9 am, claimed 22 lives and left more than 55 people injured in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, located nearly 230 km northeast of the Thai capital. It was followed by a large-scale rescue operation as concerns regarding construction safety near active railway lines prevailed.
The crane was reportedly being used at a construction site for a high-speed railway project running parallel to the existing rail line. Reports suggest that the crane lost balance and collapsed while the train was passing through the area. This resulted in the derailment of several coaches and also caused a brief fire in several parts of the train.
Videos of the accident making rounds online showed extensive damage to the train, as rescue personnel attempted to reach passengers trapped inside the derailed coaches by cutting through twisted metal. The scene included firefighters, medical teams, and disaster response units carrying out rescue and relief operations.
The Thai government’s public relations department took to its social media handle on X to confirm the incident. It further stated that multiple rescue teams were deployed immediately after the collapse. Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said he has instructed agencies to conduct a transparent and comprehensive investigation to determine the cause and prevent recurrence.
Thailand’s Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that around 195 passengers were on board the train. Authorities are currently working to identify the victims and provide medical assistance to those injured, several of whom are reported to be in critical condition. The collapsed crane was part of a high-speed rail project valued at approximately $5.4 billion.
The deadly crash throws light on safety lapses surrounding major infrastructure projects. The Thai government has now ordered an investigation to detail accountability, ensuring that such tragedies do not occur again amid growing scrutiny over safety standards in the country.
With Inputs from IANS
(SY)
