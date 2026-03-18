How I Overcame the Taliban’s Ban on Education for Girls in Afghanistan

The fate of Afghan girls and women under the Taliban rule closely mirrors the dystopia portrayed in Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Just like in the novel, a religious and extremist regime has stripped women of all social, economic, and human rights.

In the past three and a half years, the Taliban have done the same to us, depriving us of our most basic rights. Why? What is our crime? Being born a girl?

Yes, we were born girls, but we are not criminals.

I remember I was in the eleventh grade, slowly preparing for my exams, when we heard the news: Ashraf Ghani, our fugitive president, had fled, and the Taliban had taken the capital.

For a teenage girl like me, full of dreams and hopes for my education and future, that news was a nightmare — one that hasn’t ended, even after all this time. It is a nightmare I live through both day and night, and it has now become a part of my life — and the lives of millions of Afghan girls.

At first, the Taliban allowed us to take our exams, and we held onto a small hope that schools and universities would remain open to girls. But that hope quickly turned into despair. The gates to knowledge and opportunity were shut tight and have never opened again.

I used to go to the school gate just to catch a glimpse of my classmates, my teachers, my classroom, and even my old school desk. But I wasn’t allowed in. I would stare longingly from afar, then walk home with a lump in my throat.

During that time, I constantly asked myself, my family, and my friends: What was our crime? Why is a girl’s basic and natural right so easily denied? Why must we, as teenagers, mourn the loss of our rights instead of living freely?