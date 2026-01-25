Taliban Cracks Down On Private Children's Homes In Afghanistan

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

By Sana Kakar

The Taliban has launched a crackdown on private children’s homes that provide shelter, education, and care to thousands across Afghanistan.

The hard-line Islamist group has forcibly shut down several private care facilities in recent weeks and transferred children -- many of them orphans -- to state-run facilities.

The Taliban government said the move is aimed at improving oversight. But critics said government-run children’s homes lack resources and warned that the authorities could use them to spread the Taliban’s extremist worldview and ideology.

An estimated 1.6 million children have been orphaned by years of war in Afghanistan, according to the United Nations. Many live on the streets and struggle to find food and shelter. Extreme poverty and an opium epidemic have also left millions of children without one or both of their parents.

Among the facilities recently closed was Rayan Children, a private facility in the capital, Kabul, funded by Shafiq Mureed, a popular Afghan-born singer and composer who lives in the United States, and his wife.

“The children were crying because they were used to the same teachers, cooks, guards, and caregivers,” Mureed said in a Facebook post on January 17. “Our 21 employees were like family to them.”

See Also: Government Accountability Questioned: Why Was Sanjeev Khirwar Appointed MCD Commissioner Despite Thyagraj Stadium Dog-Walking Controversy and Allegations of Administrative Misuse?