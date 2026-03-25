Rebuilding From the Thailand-Myanmar Border: Thapyay’s Journey of Courage and New Beginnings

On the Thai-Myanmar border, many lives are quietly being rebuilt.

Since the military junta launched a coup against the Myanmar government in February 2021, an estimated 3.7 million people have been internally displaced, according to data from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). However, behind every story of displacement is a person learning to begin again, often with uncertainty, limited opportunities, and the weight of everything left behind. This is the story of Thapyay, one of many Myanmar women living in exile who continues to move forward with courage and determination.

Before the coup, she was a university lecturer and Associate Professor in Central Myanmar, dedicating more than 20 years to teaching. Her classroom was a place where young people learned, questioned, and imagined their futures.

But when the military coup happened in Myanmar, Thapyay joined the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM), a group of young people fighting back against the junta regime through acts of civil disobedience and resistance. Like many CDM participants, the consequences came quickly. Remaining inside the country was no longer safe. At the end of 2022, Thapyay and her family crossed the border into Mae Sot, Thailand, seeking safety.